    Africarare metaverse rebrands as Ubu ushering in the future of AI-powered mixed reality

    Issued by Mann Made
    29 Jan 2025
    29 Jan 2025
    As 2025 dawns, Africarare is proud to announce a transformative evolution. Africa’s first metaverse is now Ubu, a name inspired by the ubuntu ethos of community and interconnectedness. This rebrand marks a bold new chapter in the potential for Web3 to connect Africa with the global digital economy through cutting-edge innovation.
    Africarare metaverse rebrands as Ubu ushering in the future of AI-powered mixed reality

    Over the past 15 months, the Ubu team have been hard at work re-building this revolutionary platform powered by AI, developed entirely in-house as proprietary technology. Ubu V3 represents a leap forward in user experience, functionality, and innovation, setting a new benchmark for immersive digital environments.

    Welcome to Ubu: The Future of AI-Powered Mixed Reality

    Ubu is designed around two core pillars, which together create a cohesive and impactful ecosystem:

    • UbuLand: A world of immersive metaverse experiences, including digital twins, conducive to branded campaigns, gamified learning, entertainment, and more.

    • UbuGames: A dedicated platform for blockchain e-sports gaming, anchored by the same Ubu ecosystem.

    Both pillars are seamlessly interconnected through the Ubu token, enabling gasless transactions and unified smart accounts for a streamlined user experience.

    UbuLand’s key focus areas

    Ubu is committed to driving innovation across several key domains:

    • Digital twin experiences: Bridging physical and virtual worlds for businesses.

    • Branded campaigns: Enabling custom metaverse activations for global brands.

    • Immersive learning: Delivering gamified, engaging educational experiences.

    • Entertainment and branded games: Expanding partnerships with leading creators.

    • UbuGames: Home to blockchain e-sports titles like The Last Hodler, Am I the Asshole?, and Zanzibar Zipline, already boasting 14,195 active players.

    Explore the UbuGames here: playubu.ai

    Africarare metaverse rebrands as Ubu ushering in the future of AI-powered mixed reality

    What’s new in the Ubu ecosystem?

    The newly developed V3 platform offers stunning graphics and seamless performance for users and developers; a proprietary technology stack delivering unmatched scalability, speed, and flexibility; and fully integrated tools that empower creators to bring their visions to life with ease.

    Every user will now receive a smart account, a gasless, sign-less Web3 wallet linked to their email or social login. To date, over 38,988 wallets have been connected, with 13,500 new Ubu smart wallets created since launch, removing barriers to participation and empowering users globally.

    These evolutionary enhancements cement Ubu’s position as a leader in the metaverse and blockchain gaming spaces worldwide.

    Creating utility for the Ubu token

    The Ubu token remains the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling transactions, rewards, and in-game economies. With this digital currency, token utility is set to expand significantly, driving greater value and relevance in both the metaverse and gaming markets.

    Looking ahead to 2025 with exciting plans ahead

    With a streamlined platform, powerful tools, and an unwavering focus on innovation, Ubu is poised to empower users with seamless, gasless Web3 experiences, encourage brands to connect with audiences like never before, enhance token utility and attract new users.

    The soon-to-be-released AI Builder feature will allow landowners to create games and immersive experiences with no coding required. Powered by AI automation, building in UbuLand is poised to be as simple as describing your vision.

    “We are immensely grateful for the support of our community as we embark on this exciting new chapter,” said CEO Mic Mann. “Together, we are shaping the future of Web3, gaming, and immersive experiences – one bold step at a time.”

    Visit the Ubu Metaverse at https://www.playubu.ai/ or follow Ubu on social media @playUbu.

