    Good news for motorists as fuel prices decrease

    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced a decrease in prices for all grades of fuel for July, bringing much-needed relief to consumers.
    Source
    Source Pexels

    This is the second month in succession that a fuel price decrease has been implemented.

    The fuel prices for July are adjusted as follows:

    • Petrol 93 (ULP and LRP): R1,05 decrease.
    • Petrol 95 (ULP and LRP): 99c decrease.
    • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 30c decrease.
    • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 24c decrease.
    • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 18c decrease.
    • Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating Paraffin: 24c decrease.
    • Maximum LP Gas Retail Price: 22c decrease

    In a statement, the department attributed the decrease in prices to several factors in the international market.

    “The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $82.98 (USD) to $82.24 per barrel, during the period under review. The main contributing factors are the increased production by the US and other non-OPEC countries amid slow economic growth globally.

    “The average international product prices of petrol decreased following the lower Brent Crude oil prices during the period under review. The movement in product prices has led to a lower contribution to the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) of petrol by 93.66 - 99.65 c/l, diesel by 17.55 – 23.80 c/l and illuminating paraffin by 16.87c per litre,” the department stated.

    Furthermore, the Rand’s strength against the dollar also influenced prices.

    “The rand appreciated slightly, on average, against the US dollar (from R18.46 to R18.44 per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of all products by about 1.50c per litre on all products,” the department added.

    The adjusted prices are to take effect from Wednesday, 3 July 2024.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

