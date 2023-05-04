Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Local car industry sees continued decline in June 2024

    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Naamsa stats indicate that local vehicle sales in June 2024, at 40,072 units, reflected a further substantial decrease of 6,531 units, or a loss of 14,0%, from the 46,603 vehicles sold in June 2023.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Export sales recorded a welcomed increase of 977 units, or 3,6%, to 28,306 units in June 2024 compared to the 27,329 vehicles exported in June 2023.

    Of the total reported industry sales, an estimated 33,039 units, or 82,5%, represented dealer sales, an estimated 11,0% represented sales to the vehicle rental industry, 3,6% to the government, and 2,9% to industry corporate fleets.

    The June 2024 new passenger car market at 26,928 units had registered a decrease of 2,671 cars, or a loss of 9,0%, compared to the 29,599 new cars sold in June 2023. Car rental sales accounted for a sound 14,2% of new passenger vehicle sales during the month.

    Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini-buses at 10,552 units during June 2024 had recorded a decrease of 3,385 units, or a loss of 24,3%, from the 13,937 light commercial vehicles sold during June 2023.

    Sales for medium and heavy truck segments of the industry also performed weaker for June 2024 at 531 units and 2,061 units, respectively, which is a decrease of 203 units, or 27,7% from the 734 units sold in June 2023 in the case of medium commercial vehicles, and, in the case of heavy trucks and buses a decrease of 272 vehicles, or 11,7%, compared to the 2,333 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

    The June 2024 export sales number at 28,306 units reflected an increase of 977 vehicles, or 3,6%, compared to the 27,329 vehicles exported in June 2023. For the half of 2024, exports were now 9,6% below the corresponding period 2023.

    Read more: new car sales, NAAMSA
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Driving into the future: Optimal development of South Africa&#x2019;s motor industry
    AfricaScope/GeoScopeDriving into the future: Optimal development of South Africa’s motor industry
    6 Jun 2024
    Suzuki outsells VW: SA's top 5 selling car brands in April 2024
    Suzuki outsells VW: SA's top 5 selling car brands in April 2024
    6 May 2024
    South Africa has a growing appetite for new energy vehicles.
    New energy vehicles gain ground in South Africa
     11 Apr 2024
    South Africa's new car sales slump continues into February 2024
    South Africa's new car sales slump continues into February 2024
     6 Mar 2024
    Collaboration will ensure smooth ride into clean mobility future
    Collaboration will ensure smooth ride into clean mobility future
    26 Oct 2023
    Ford Ranger production line at the Silverton assembly plant. Source: Quickpic
    Increased cost-of-living is erasing vehicle sales recovery
     16 Oct 2023
    E-learning can introduce cost savings. Source: Unsplash
    Training technology can help bridge the automotive skills gap
    26 Jul 2023
    SA's new vehicle sales perform better than expected in April 2023
    SA's new vehicle sales perform better than expected in April 2023
    4 May 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz