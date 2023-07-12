Don’t fit the wrong tyre profile this holiday

To help you navigate tyre profile information, follow this handy guide:
It refers to the specifications of a tyre.
It is based on the height of the sidewall as a % of the section width.
For example, a tyre with a size of 205/55R16 means that the sidewall height is 55% of the tyre's 205mm width.
This information is important for you to understand the tyre’s usage and how it may perform, as well as what its limitations could be.
It’s contained in the markings that are moulded on the sidewall of a tyre.
It carries important information, such as the tyre size, load index, speed index and maximum pressure for that particular tyre. Always follow the instructions and recommendations of the vehicle manufacturer, as contained in the vehicle owner’s manual:
Tyre Width: Indicates the cross-section width of a tyre in mm.
Aspect ratio: The height of the sidewall expressed as a percentage of the tyre’s width. A lower aspect ratio provides increased stability and speeds especially at higher speeds.
Type of construction: Indicates how a tyre was built, e.g.: R = Radial ply.
Wheel diameter: Diameter of inner tyre edge, which corresponds to rim diameter expressed in inches.
Load index: A code associated with the maximum load a tyre can carry at its maximum allowable speed.
Speed rating: A code associated with the maximum speed a tyre can travel at.
Brand: Displays the brand of a tyre.
Mark: This indicates an ECE marking, which represents the tyre’s conformity to European standards.
Date of manufacture: Represents the Week and Year of manufacture of a tyre. E.g., 2119 means that the tyre was manufactured on the 21st week of year 2019.
Pattern: Displays the Pattern of a tyre
Yes, the right tyre profile contributes to the vehicle’s overall handling, performance, and safety.
A tyre profile is determined by the height of the sidewall as a % of the section width. Simply check your tyre for the details, consult the vehicle’s owner’s manual, or ask a tyre expert.
Refer to the vehicle owner’s manual and cross-check against the tyre markings fitted on your vehicle. You may also consult tyre experts at your nearest dealership for confirmation and details of alternate sizing where applicable.
This is not advisable. However, before changing your tyres, consult with a tyre fitment specialist at a dealership, or the service department of your vehicle manufacturer for guidance on whether the proposed tyre size is compatible with your vehicle and its intended use.
When choosing a tyre profile, consider factors such as the type of driving you do, the road conditions, and your preferences for ride comfort and performance. Always use the tyre size recommended by the vehicle manufacturer to ensure proper fitment and maintain safety and performance characteristics. Again, consult with a tyre fitment specialist at a dealership, or the service department of your vehicle manufacturer for guidance.
This is determined by the information in your vehicle’s owner manual, or advice from a tyre expert.
Choosing the right tyre profile is not as simple as walking into a shop and choosing a product off the shelf. The decision takes into consideration many factors such as the type of driving you do, the road conditions, and your preferences. Always consult a dealer, such as tyre experts and technicians at any Dunlop retailer in the country, and at Dunlop dealers, request information on free tyre insurance cover on selected tyres through Dunlop Sure, for added peace of mind on the road.