Dunlop strengthens global position with strategic acquisition
On 8 January 2025, SRI signed a purchase agreement of $526m (about R10b), which enables SRI to operate its tyre business globally under the Dunlop brand, cementing its presence in nearly every corner of the world.
SRI is the parent company of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (PTY) Ltd (SRSA), that trades as Dunlop Tyres South Africa locally.
Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA, said: “We are extremely excited at the developments at the parent group level of SRSA, as it shows their continued confidence in the Dunlop brand in all regions. Through this acquisition, SRI is reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class tyres that live up to Dunlop’s legacy of performance, reliability, and cutting-edge technology. Just over a year ago, SRI backed our South African operations with a multi-billion investment in our uMnambithi (Ladysmith) plant for the manufacture of premium quality tyres for the SA market, with a focus on expanding the manufacturing capabilities of our premium Sport, SUV and 4x4 ranges for African and international markets.”
Dunlop has been a trusted and iconic name in the tyre industry, established 137 years ago in 1888 after John Boyd Dunlop changed the tyre world with his pneumatic tyre invention. Today, Dunlop is backed by SRI bringing the precision of Japanese engineering technology to a premium tyre brand.
