    Dunlop strengthens global position with strategic acquisition

    Issued by Sumitomo Dunlop
    10 Jan 2025
    10 Jan 2025
    Dunlop Tyres is set for greater global expansion, following Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (SRI) acquisition of the Dunlop trademark, and other rights for four-wheel tyres in Europe, North America, and Oceania, from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
    Dunlop strengthens global position with strategic acquisition

    On 8 January 2025, SRI signed a purchase agreement of $526m (about R10b), which enables SRI to operate its tyre business globally under the Dunlop brand, cementing its presence in nearly every corner of the world.

    SRI is the parent company of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (PTY) Ltd (SRSA), that trades as Dunlop Tyres South Africa locally.

    Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA, said: “We are extremely excited at the developments at the parent group level of SRSA, as it shows their continued confidence in the Dunlop brand in all regions. Through this acquisition, SRI is reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class tyres that live up to Dunlop’s legacy of performance, reliability, and cutting-edge technology. Just over a year ago, SRI backed our South African operations with a multi-billion investment in our uMnambithi (Ladysmith) plant for the manufacture of premium quality tyres for the SA market, with a focus on expanding the manufacturing capabilities of our premium Sport, SUV and 4x4 ranges for African and international markets.”

    Dunlop has been a trusted and iconic name in the tyre industry, established 137 years ago in 1888 after John Boyd Dunlop changed the tyre world with his pneumatic tyre invention. Today, Dunlop is backed by SRI bringing the precision of Japanese engineering technology to a premium tyre brand.

    Sumitomo Dunlop
    Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, is a leading tyre manufacturing organisation in South Africa. Sumitomo Dunlop manufactures the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for Africa.
