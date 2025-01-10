The strategic role of compact LCVs in last-mile logistics operations

Success in the last-mile delivery industry depends on various factors, with the selection of the right vehicle or fleet being critical to ensuring parcels are delivered efficiently, punctually, and at optimal cost.

In recent years, a slew of affordable, compact light commercial vehicles (LCVs) have entered the South African market, offering solutions for businesses that don’t need a large or expensive van or bakkie.

Comparing three of the most budget-friendly options, the Suzuki Eeco, Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 panel van, and Renault Triber 1.0 Express panel van, can help determine which best suits your logistics needs.

“The success of any logistics operation hinges on selecting the right vehicle for the job,” says Damian Velayadum, group financial director at Fastway Couriers.

Cargo capacity

When it comes to practicality and load-carrying capacity, the Suzuki Eeco leads the pack with an impressive 615kg payload, making it the most capable option. The Renault Triber follows with 542kg, while the Grand i10, based on a compact hatchback, trails at 508kg.

Despite its superior load capacity, the Suzuki Eeco is also the most compact van here, measuring just 3,675mm long—a full 315mm shorter than the longest competitor, the Triber.

Its narrow width of 1,475mm further enhances agility, making it ideal for navigating tight alleyways, traffic, and parking in small bays—ideal when thrashing around a crowded metropolis. From a practical standpoint, Eeco stands out as the best option.

Fuel efficiency

While cargo capacity is important, a small LCV must also be able to deliver excellent fuel efficiency, even during a busy day of urban deliveries. All three vehicles return excellent claimed efficiency, but the Eeco takes the lead with a fuel-use figure of 5.4l/100 km, narrowly edging out the Triber and Grand i10, rated at 5.5L/100 km.

But it’s not a clear win for the Eeco, as its superior efficiency comes with a trade-off. The compact 32-litre fuel tank means more frequent stops at the petrol station. With a claimed range of 593 km per tank, it falls behind the Grand i10’s 673 km and the Triber’s remarkable 727 km range.

Here, it boils down to priorities. While the Eeco will return lower fuel costs over the long run, the Hyundai and Renault offer the convenience of fewer fill-ups, which is vital for long-distance drivers who can’t afford to waste time stopping for fuel.

Performance

These are by no means sporty vehicles, but a small delivery van needs enough to get up and go to ensure timely deliveries. The Eeco stands out as the most powerful, delivering 59kW and 104Nm of torque.

The Renault follows closely with 52kW and 96Nm of torque, while the Grand i10 1.0 produces just 49kW and 94Nm. For those seeking more grunt, it’s worth noting that Hyundai offers a Grand i10 1.2, but it costs R40,400 more than its less powerful stablemate.

Regarding the driving experience, the Hyundai and Renault offer a more refined ride. Built on passenger car platforms, they feature more sound-deadening materials, comfort-focused suspension, and modern interiors.

The Eeco, on the other hand, takes a more utilitarian approach. The ride is much firmer, and the overall lack of refinement is noticeable, with high levels of tyre roar and wind noise at highway speeds. It’s worth noting that the Triber and Grand i10 have power steering, whereas the Eeco does not.

Pricing and ownership experience

All three models are competitively priced, with none exceeding the R270,000 mark. The Suzuki is the most affordable at R219,900, followed by the Hyundai at R249,500 and the Renault at R266,900.

While the Eeco’s low price may seem like an obvious choice, there are factors to consider beyond the price tag.

The Eeco has a three-year/100,000km warranty but no service plan, which could increase long-term ownership costs. By contrast, Hyundai offers the Grand i10 with a superior five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, a seven-year/200,000km drivetrain warranty, and a one-year/15,000km service plan.

The Renault Triber may be the most expensive, but it does come with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a two-year/30,000km service plan.

Service intervals are another critical factor, especially for vehicles that are constantly on the move. All three models mentioned here require servicing every 15,000km.

When comparing price and aftersales support, businesses and fleet managers should weigh upfront savings against long-term expenses to ensure the best value for their needs.

Which one to choose?

Choosing the right LCV for logistics depends on a business’s priorities. The Suzuki Eeco excels in several key areas, such as cargo capacity, fuel efficiency, and affordability, which makes it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

The Hyundai Grand i10 offers a fine blend of refined road manners and a class-leading warranty, while the Triber strikes a balance in terms of cargo space, has the longest range per tank, and the most comprehensive service plan.