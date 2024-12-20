High temperatures and snakes: Steps to take to stay safe

Residents of Durban and surrounding areas should not be taken by surprise if they come across unexpected visitors over the festive season, and should rather be informed and prepared, advises expert snake catcher, Nick Evans.

The soaring December temperatures has awakened the slithery inhabitants of our region, and snakes can make an appearance, as indicated by sightings in recent weeks.

Westville and the greater Durban region are particularly affected. This time of year is especially significant, as pregnant black mambas begin to make appearances. And, despite its name, the Mozambique spitting cobra is also a common sighting in and around Durban.

Evans, who is known for the rescue of reptiles and amphibians in the Upper Highway area, is driven by his conservation initiative, the KZN Amphibian & Reptile Conservation, and apart from snakes he also undertakes rescue of the endangered Durban dwarf burrowing skink and the KwaZulu dwarf chameleon.

“With my hands-on work, I focus on educating the public, dispelling myths about snakes, and encouraging a deeper understanding of these misunderstood creatures.”

Educating communities is a key method to keep people safe, especially in the summer season.

As he prepares for upcoming talks in northern communities, Evans faces the challenge of navigating rough terrain to reach these often remote areas. Recently, tyre fitment centre Dunlop Westville sponsored four brand new Dunlop Grandtrek tyres for Evans’ bakkie. “My educational talks take me far and wide, and they’re in places I do not want to have any tyre issues. I cannot thank Dunlop enough, not only for their generosity, but also for their eagerness in wanting to educate the public about snakes,” said Evans.

Evans says residents should be vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent unwanted snake encounters. By being aware of their surroundings and taking steps to secure their homes, residents can minimise risk.

The two infamous species in Westville are the black mamba and Mozambique spitting cobra which, despite its name, is indigenous.

“These two species are common in valley areas throughout Durban, and nature reserves. Westville is quite well known for these species, because the suburb sits between the Roosfontein, Paradise Valley and Palmiet Nature Reserves, and the north end of Westville North has a valley separating it from Clermont. These areas are home to mambas, and cobras, and occasionally they come into homes,” said Evans, adding that fortunately, snake bites are incredibly rare.

Other venomous species include rhombic night adders, vine snakes and stiletto snakes. The three most commonly encountered snakes are harmless, though: spotted bush snakes, brown house snakes, and heralds.

Here’s his advice when encountering an unexpected visitor:

The number one rule with snake safety is: leave it alone. Do not try to kill it. Do not try to catch it. If you do try to catch or kill a snake, you drastically increase your chances of being bitten.

Hurting or scaring a snake is going to cause it to want to defend itself. If you see one, move away from it, preferably slowly.

If you know it’s a venomous species, call a snake catcher.

If you can, take a photo of the snake from a safe distance (4m+ depending on the snake), and send it to me or a local snake catcher. If it is non-venomous, and it is in your garden, we can encourage you to rather just leave it be. If it’s venomous, we’ll come out. If you can’t get a photo, that’s okay too.

If you do call a snake catcher, it is crucial that you watch the snake. Snakes disappear in a flash and are rarely found again.

Please keep pets, particularly dogs, away from the snake. Cats seem to know which snakes to leave alone. Dogs, though, will go for any snake, to defend their family and home.



With these simple steps, residents can protect themselves.

Nick’s contact details are: 072 809 5806 | moc.liamg@nzksnavekcin.



