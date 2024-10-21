Dunlop hands over new classrooms to Ladysmith School

In just a few weeks the final bell of term four will ring, not just for the holiday season for Ithubelihle Special Opportunity School in uMnambithi (formerly known as Ladysmith) but for the start of an exciting new school year bolstered by the construction of a much-needed new classroom block by Dunlop Tyres SA.

Headmistress Sibongile Tshabalala (front) officially opens one of the new classrooms, joined by Thuli Gasa, Dunlop Tyres SA manager: Strategic Planning.

The brand-new classroom block, comprising two classrooms, a principal’s office and a sick bay, to the value of R1,240,000, offers much-needed additional space that will allow the special-needs school to accept more learners, as well as expand its curriculum offering.

The project was completed a year after it was announced during the 50th-anniversary celebration of Dunlop’s manufacturing plant last year.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA, said: “At Dunlop Tyres SA, we're committed to supporting skills development and education initiatives that empower our youth, especially in the community of uMnambithi. This school has a special purpose, creating a learning environment for learners who may not have easy access to special schools that cater to their needs. We are proud to be able to support the school so that it can grow and continue its mission to empower young people. Education plays a key role in unlocking job opportunities. We must continue investing in education to address South Africa's unemployment challenges and foster a more inclusive, sustainable future.”

Joanne de Freitas, Dunlop Tyres SA manager: PR and Events, Headmistress Sibongile Tshabalala, and Thuli Gasa, Dunlop Tyres SA manager: Strategic Planning, celebrate the new classrooms

Ithubelihle's story is one of resilience and determination. Founded by Headmistress Sibongile Tshabalala after her own son struggled to access mainstream education due to dyslexia, the school has since grown from humble beginnings to a sought-after educational facility in the region. From operating out of a rented house and a church hall to makeshift classrooms, the school's journey reflects the community's commitment to special needs education.

Catering to learners aged 5 to 18, the school provides a holistic education that supports independence and confidence. The new facilities will enable Ithubelihle to expand its curriculum, which includes basic English, reading and mathematics, computer literacy, visual arts, performance arts, beadwork, and sewing.

"Dunlop's generosity is a godsend," said Tshabalala. "This invaluable donation enables us to enrich the educational experience of our learners, providing a nurturing environment that equips them with skills to thrive as independent individuals. In this month of October, we celebrated World Teachers Day, and in a way, we are all teachers playing a role in developing learners with special educational needs. This inspires us to continue investing in our children's future, empowering them to reach their full potential. "

Dunlop Tyres SA team members on site for the handover of the state-of-the-art classroom facilities, empowering special-needs education.

Joanne de Freitas, PR and events manager at Dunlop Tyres SA said: “The past year and a half working with Headmistress Sibongile Tshabalala and her learners, has been a wonderful journey of purpose for us all at Dunlop. Our collaboration has been particularly inspiring as we were motivated by the dedication to her students and the eagerness of the learners. It’s an honour for us to have been able to undertake this project from the initial conversation, to now, seeing the tangible impact on the children's and teachers' lives, and witnessing the heartfelt gratitude and joy that comes with it. It is truly humbling.”



