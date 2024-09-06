Subscribe & Follow
Dunlop Tyres SA partners with the Road Freight SME Summit to drive growth and sustainability
The Summit, scheduled for 10 to 11 October 2024, at The Focus Room, Johannesburg, brings together key stakeholders in South Africa's transportation sector to foster growth, innovation, and collaboration among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the road freight industry. Industry experts will share invaluable insights on trends, challenges, and opportunities, focusing on business development, access to funding, regulatory compliance, insurance, breakdown management, and technological advancements.
"Dunlop Tyres SA has a long-standing legacy of investing in local business and recognising the vital role SMEs play in driving South Africa's economic growth," said Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA. "Our partnership with the Road Freight SME Summit underscores our dedication to supporting the growth and sustainability of these enterprises."
According to a recent Mordor Intelligence report, the South African freight and logistics market is projected to reach $19.9bn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.29% (2024–2030). This emphasises the critical role SMEs play in the sector.
"SME development is essential for stimulating growth, innovation, and job creation. Providing SMEs with the right combination of insights, resources, and mentorship enables them to adapt, grow, and prosper in a rapidly changing world," added Ozoux.
To register for the 2024 Road Freight SME Summit and learn more, visit smeroadfreightsummit.co.za.
