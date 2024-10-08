Automotive Section
    Legendary automotive designer Bruno Sacco passes away

    8 Oct 2024
    8 Oct 2024
    The automotive world is full of creatives whose creations we marvel at decades after they see the light of day.
    Legendary automotive designer Bruno Sacco passes away

    This holds true for Bruno Sacco, the legendary, one-time lead designer of Mercedes-Benz. The Italo-German passed at his house in Germany aged 90.

    He is the second well-known designer, after Marcello Gandini, to pass this year.

    Sacco is considered one of the most influential designers in automotive history.

    On 31 March 1999, he retired with numerous awards. He received an honorary doctorate from the University of Udine in 2002, he was admitted in 2006 to the “Automotive Hall of Fame” in Dearborn, Michigan, and in 2007 to the “European Automotive Hall of Fame” in Geneva.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts.

