Legendary automotive designer Bruno Sacco passes away
This holds true for Bruno Sacco, the legendary, one-time lead designer of Mercedes-Benz. The Italo-German passed at his house in Germany aged 90.
He is the second well-known designer, after Marcello Gandini, to pass this year.
Sacco is considered one of the most influential designers in automotive history.
On 31 March 1999, he retired with numerous awards. He received an honorary doctorate from the University of Udine in 2002, he was admitted in 2006 to the “Automotive Hall of Fame” in Dearborn, Michigan, and in 2007 to the “European Automotive Hall of Fame” in Geneva.
