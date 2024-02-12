South Africa becomes exclusive home to BMW's hybrid X3 production

Production of BMW's new X3 has kicked off with production taking place in its Rosslyn plant for global export. The plant is the only facility to build the BMW X3 as a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV).

On 28 August 2024, BMW Group Plant Rosslyn ended the production of the third-generation BMW X3, totalling the number of BMW X3 cars built to 403,114 units.

The plant’s modular production technique, which allows multiple models and drivetrains to be built in a single production line, means that it will be able to manufacture electrified as well as internal combustion engine vehicles on a single line.

“The production of the BMW X3 PHEV in Rosslyn is not only securing jobs at BMW Group South Africa but also within its supply chain and retail network across the country. Thus, the new BMW X3 is creating an opportunity for over 50, 000 people in South Africa,” said BMW South Africa.

“With the BMW Group’s R4.2bn investment in the electrification and digitisation of the production facility, BMW Group South Africa is committed to transformation and skills development,” it said. BMW Group Plant Rosslyn implemented a plant-wide training programme to produce the new model

BMW Group South Africa plant director Dr Niklas Fichtmüller commented:

“We have finally arrived at the start of production of the next-generation BMW X3. We have eagerly awaited and prepared for this, and I am thrilled that we can begin this next chapter of the successful BMW X3 story here in South Africa.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly and diligently to meet every milestone to this point. This moment encapsulates their commitment to providing a world-class product from South Africa for world.”