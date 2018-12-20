Significant milestone: BMW SA wraps up third-gen X3 production

The production of the third-generation BMW X3 at the Rosslyn manufacturing plant in South Africa has come to an end. The last vehicle of this model was produced on 28 August, totalling 403,114 units built.

The culmination of six years of hard work

In 2015, the BMW Group announced a R6bn investment into South Africa by preparing BMW Group Plant Rosslyn for the production of the BMW X3 in 2018. The investment upgraded the facility into one of the most modern in the world and placed it in line with the efficiency, sustainability and flexibility of BMW Group plants across globally.

BMW Group Plant Rosslyn has been producing the BMW X3 in a three-shift operation for South Africa and more than 50 African and global markets. Approximately 96% of the units produced at the plant are destined for export.

With a planned maximum capacity of 76,000 units of the BMW X3 and additional investments, the plant can flexibly match volumes to demand and build more cars.

Since the start of local BMW X3 production in 2018, BMW Group South Africa has claimed segment leadership as the top-selling premium car brand in South Africa.

There is steady growth in the popularity of the BMW X models, and the BMW X3 has become one of the brand’s best-selling models. BMW Group Plant Rosslyn has proven itself to be an essential member of the BMW Group production network, consistently improving quality and productivity, and fashioning success.

General manager of assembly at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn, Tshepo Khoza commented:

“Having worked closely with the third-generation BMW X3, the last of its kind rolling off the production line was a particularly sentimental moment.

“While the BMW X3 has undergone several generational updates, each model has unique strengths, with the spirited driving dynamics of the BMW brand remaining consistent.

“The third generation stood out with a new range of more powerful and efficient engines. The new BMW X3 is yet another show of modernity and enhanced product substance.”

New chapter begins

In 2023, BMW Group South Africa announced R4.2bn in investment to equip its Rosslyn plant to build the next-generation BMW X3 plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV).

The investment is in line with BMW’s iFactory master plan for future production, marking a significant next step in advancing the development of efficient, digitalised and resource-friendly production.

The new BMW X3 will be built at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg and Plant Rosslyn using a production process that prioritises the conservation of resources and circularity. Production will begin with the PHEV model, exclusively manufactured in Rosslyn for the world.

As of October 2024, BMW Group Plant Rosslyn will build the fourth-generation BMW X3, continuing the success story of the production of this model in South Africa, and securing the future of the plant for the next 50 years.

This decision further ensures the livelihoods of more than 20,000 people directly and indirectly employed at BMW Group South Africa’s facilities and within its supply chain. More recently, plant employees have been trained for new tasks in a qualification programme for electromobility.