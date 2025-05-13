Biggles Removals weekly update on Midrand’s property, infrastructure and moving activity

Here’s this week’s snapshot of property, economic, and infrastructure developments in Midrand, Sunninghill and Woodmead. Whether you're house-hunting, investing, or relocating, we’ve combined fresh property data with our on-the-ground insights from recent furniture relocations in these areas.

Midrand

Strategically located between Johannesburg and Pretoria, Midrand is an ever-growing urban hub known for its blend of residential estates, business parks, and cutting-edge developments like Waterfall City. With excellent transport links and growing commercial footprint, it's a magnet for young professionals and investors alike.

Property trends:

Midrand is rapidly evolving into a central business district between Johannesburg and Pretoria. The area boasts a diverse property market, with freehold properties constituting approximately 53% of the market. Recent buyers are predominantly between 18 and 35 years old, reflecting the area's appeal to younger professionals.

Infrastructure developments:

According to The African Investor, the Gautrain station in Midrand has significantly boosted property values, with homes near stations experiencing a 12% price increase in 2024. In addition, Waterfall City, a massive R100bn development, is set to feature 28,000 residential units and 1.6 million square meters of commercial and office space by 2027.

Notable property developments in Midrand:

The Austin (Glen Austin AH): Modern duplex homes with private gardens, double garages, and quality finishes; prices from R1,695,000; Phase 3 launching soon (Hyder Properties).



Modern duplex homes with private gardens, double garages, and quality finishes; prices from R1,695,000; Phase 3 launching soon (Hyder Properties). The Richards West (Halfway House): Secure apartments with contemporary design and convenient access to major roads; starting from R749,000 (Hyder Properties).



Secure apartments with contemporary design and convenient access to major roads; starting from R749,000 (Hyder Properties). Umthunzi Origins (Erand Gardens): Lifestyle estate featuring a clubhouse, gym, and family amenities; prices from R799,000 for 1- and 2-bed units.

Investment appeal:

Major corporations like Nike SA, Deloitte, and BMW have established head offices in Midrand, indicating strong business interest. Attacq, the developer of Waterfall City, plans to invest an estimated R1.7bn in properties currently under construction and those recently approved, highlighting the area's growth potential.

Sectional title snapshot:

Modern 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in complexes such as The Whisken and The Edge are in high demand, offering solid security and amenities that appeal to young renters and first-time buyers. Midrand mini moving services reflect this with smaller relocations becoming more and more frequent.

Rental demand:

Rental demand in Midrand remains high due to its affordability and proximity to large employers. Lock-up-and-go apartments near the Gautrain station are particularly popular.

Biggles Removals – Midrand Furniture Movers:

This past month, we helped several families with their furniture relocations in Midrand. A question we often get is:

“Is it worth hiring a moving company even if you’re only moving a short distance?”

Yes, even if you’re only moving within 10km, hiring a moving company can be well worth it, especially if you want to save time, avoid injury, and protect your belongings. Even short-distance moves involve heavy lifting, tight deadlines, and tricky access points. Professional movers come equipped with the right tools and training to handle these challenges efficiently and safely. Many also offer mini removal services, ideal for smaller moves at a lower cost, giving you just the help you need without the full-scale price tag.

Sunninghill

The area has this perfect relaxed suburban vibe while still being just a stone's throw from Sandton and other major business hubs. It's a trending area for professionals and young families who love the secure complexes and leafy streets. Having some excellent schools nearby is another big plus, making Sunninghill a really well-rounded choice.

Property trends:

Sunninghill offers a mix of older townhouse complexes and newer apartment developments, as seen on 5th Avenue Properties. The suburb comprises numerous townhouses, a living establishment commonly popular in new Johannesburg developments due to secured and often guarded boundaries and lower ownership cost than individual housing property.

Infrastructure developments:

The suburb enjoys quick access to the N1 via Rivonia Road and has seen consistent improvements in local infrastructure. Upgrades around Chilli Lane Shopping Centre and Rivonia Boulevard have boosted retail and convenience options.

Notable property development in Sunninghill:

Urban Tana: Exclusive 3- and 4-bedroom duplexes with private gardens and double garages; from R2,850,000; located in a secure estate (Leopolda Properties).

Investment appeal:

Investors favor Sunninghill for its high tenant turnover and low vacancy rates. It's an ideal location for short- to medium-term rentals, especially for expats and corporate tenants working in Sandton, Woodmead, or Midrand.

Sectional title snapshot:

Apartment complexes like The Kanyin and Sunninghill Gardens are performing well. One- and two-bedroom units in secure estates are especially attractive for buy-to-let investors targeting mobile professionals.

Rental demand:

The rental market is driven by professionals seeking proximity to their offices without Sandton’s high rental prices. Lock-up-and-go units are hot commodities, and short-term rentals are growing, thanks to the area’s strategic location.

Biggles Removals – Sunninghill Furniture Removal Services:

“Can moving companies pack for you?”

Absolutely. Most professional moving companies offer packing services, usually at an additional cost. These services can range from partial packing, where movers only pack specific rooms or fragile items, to full packing, where the entire home is packed up for you. If you opt in for a packing service your moving company will bring their own packing materials such as boxes, tape, and bubble wrap. If you have delicate or high-value belongings, professional packing services can also reduce the risk of damage in transit.

Woodmead

Property trends:

Woodmead is a dynamic suburb that beautifully balances business and residential offerings. While it's home to numerous corporate headquarters and modern office parks (like 3M, Ericsson, Accenture, Aspen Pharmacare, and SAP), it's not just about work! The area is perfect for people who want to be close to Sandton's commercial buzz while still enjoying quieter residential pockets and lovely green spaces.

Infrastructure developments:

The area is well-served by the M1, N1, and R55 highways, making commuting easy. Recent commercial expansion includes tech office parks and retail enhancements around Woodmead Retail Park and Office Park.

Notable property development in Woodmead:

The Lynx (Khyber Rock): Free-standing duplex homes with smart-home features, private pools, and enclosed gardens; from R3,990,000; ideal for professionals near Sandton (IGrow Real Estate).

Investment appeal:

Woodmead’s location near Sandton, Sunninghill, and Midrand keeps it relevant for investors. Corporate rentals and furnished units perform particularly well, driven by short-term contracts and business relocations.

Sectional title snapshot:

Developments like Woodmead Manor and Pinehurst provide excellent value with a strong rental base. According to Property 24, properties with amenities like fiber, gym access, and high security see the fastest turnover.

Rental demand:

There’s strong corporate rental demand from professionals working in surrounding business districts. Fully furnished units close to office parks are particularly sought-after for short-term leases.

Biggles Removals – Woodmead Furniture Removals:

“Can moving companies transport plants?”

Yes, most moving companies can transport plants, but it often depends on the type of move and the company’s policy. For local relocations, moving houseplants is generally not a problem – movers can place them securely in the truck and take steps to minimise damage.

Long distance trips are riskier for plants as they may spend days in the dark, but some moving companies will water plants if they stop at a warehouse. It's important to let your moving company know in advance though, as plants require careful handling and are usually not covered under standard insurance.

Furniture removal costs in Midrand and surrounding areas

Furniture moving costs vary based on several factors including distance, the volume of furniture, and any additional services required. Here's what you can expect to pay for a moving company in Midrand and Johannesburg:

Local moving company prices in Midrand and surrounds:

1–2 bedrooms: R1,500–R5,000

3–4 bedrooms: R6,000–R12,000

5+ bedrooms: R12,000–R20,000

Long-distance moves:

Within 200km: R6,000–R15,000

Over 200km: R15,000–R30,000

Additional services:

Packing/unpacking: R500–R3,000

Furniture disassembly/reassembly: R300–R1,500 per item

Storage solutions: R500–R2,000 per month



