Biggles Removals weekly property and infrastructure update: Benoni, Brakpan, and Springs

A snapshot of property, economic, and infrastructure developments in Benoni, Brakpan, and Springs. Whether you're relocating or investing, we combine the latest property insights with our local furniture moving experience in Johannesburg and all surrounding areas.

Benoni

Benoni is a historic mining town turned suburban community on the East Rand. Known for its tree-lined streets, lakes, and schools, the area has evolved into a family-friendly node with affordable property options and growing investor interest.

Property trends in Benoni:

Benoni remains one of the more affordable residential markets in Gauteng, with a balanced mix of freehold homes, townhouses, and sectional title units. According to Lightstone, suburbs like Rynfield and Farrarmere are in high demand for freestanding family homes, while Northmead and Brentwood Park are popular for compact sectional titles.

Freehold homes dominate suburbs like Farrarmere and Rynfield.



Sectional titles in Brentwood Park show strong rental demand due to proximity to OR Tambo and key arterials.

According to Property24, the average asking price for homes in Benoni (as of May 2025) ranges from R850,000 to R1.4m, with townhouses starting from R600,000 in high-demand complexes.

Infrastructure developments in Benoni:

Benoni has seen substantial reinvestment in road resurfacing, park maintenance, and retail upgrades. Key infrastructure efforts include the Lakeside Mall upgrade which involves the precinct undergoing a R250 million phased upgrade that includes pedestrian walkways, green spaces, and improved public transport access. Additionally, the Ekurhuleni Integrated Transport Plan lists Benoni as a strategic node for the city's bus rapid transport (BRT) Phase 2 rollout, expected by 2026.

Notable Property Developments in Benoni:

Ridgeview Estate: Modern, affordable free-standing homes ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, with prices starting at R850,000. Located in Cloverdene, the estate features 24-hour security, solar geysers, and pet-friendly gardens.



Modern, affordable free-standing homes ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, with prices starting at R850,000. Located in Cloverdene, the estate features 24-hour security, solar geysers, and pet-friendly gardens. Clover Forest: Clover Forest is a secure apartment complex offering 2-bedroom (from R703,000) and 3-bedroom (from R833,000) units with modern finishes, granite countertops, and private gardens for ground-floor units.

Investment appeal:

Benoni's mix of affordability, good schools, and transport links gives it wide market appeal. Suburbs like Rynfield and Lakefield are particularly resilient, with properties in these areas enjoying year-on-year capital growth of 4.5%–6% over the past five years, according to TPN data.

Sectional title snapshot:

According to Lightstone’s 2024 data, sectional title units account for 30% of all residential property transactions in Benoni. The median sectional title value is around R780,000, with the highest concentrations in newer developments like Olive Hill and Clover Forest. Annual capital growth for sectional titles in Brentwood Park is estimated at 5.8%, outpacing many surrounding suburbs.

Rental demand:

Rental demand is strongest among airport staff, logistics workers, and young families relocating from central Johannesburg. One bedroom apartments rent for between R5,000 and R6,000, while a two bedroom flat can fetch up to R9,000 per month. Gross yields range from 7.5%–9.5%, especially in starter units with low levies and modern amenities.

Biggles Removals — Benoni furniture movers: This past month, we helped several families with their furniture relocations in Benoni. A question we often get is: “Can a moving company transport my pets?”

Typically, moving companies do not handle the transport of pets due to safety concerns and regulatory restrictions. This applies to all animals, including birds, fish, and other household pets. However, most moving companies in Benoni can recommend professional pet relocation specialists.

Brakpan

Brakpan, historically rooted in coal mining and heavy industry, is undergoing a transformation. It offers affordable housing and proximity to commercial hubs like Carnival City, Alberton, and Boksburg.

Property trends in Brakpan:

Brakpan is a value-driven market where affordability meets infrastructure convenience. According to Private Property, average freehold house prices sit around R750,000, while sectional titles range from R400,000 to R800,000, making it ideal for investors and lower-to-middle income families. Suburbs seeing the most activity include:

Dalpark and Kenleaf: Known for their peaceful streets and proximity to Carnival Mall.



Brenthurst and Sherwood Gardens: Popular for freehold homes with larger stands and traditional architecture.

Infrastructure developments in Brakpan:

Brakpan is seeing the positive effects of regional infrastructure upgrades driven by Ekurhuleni’s broader development strategy. One major project is the Carnival Junction Upgrade, a multimillion-rand expansion of the roads surrounding the N17 and Carnival Mall interchange. This initiative is designed to ease traffic congestion and attract new commercial activity to the area. Simultaneously, the Brakpan CBD Revitalisation Initiative is focused on enhancing urban functionality through better waste management, improved public lighting, and targeted support for small businesses in the town center.

Notable Property Development in Brakpan:

Eastview Estate: Eastview Estate is a newly launched full-title development offering customizable 2- and 3-bedroom homes ranging from 45 m² to 100 m². Features include Tuscan-style roofs, solar geysers, and pre-cast boundary walls. Prices start from R799,500 up to R1,138,500.



Eastview Estate is a newly launched full-title development offering customizable 2- and 3-bedroom homes ranging from 45 m² to 100 m². Features include Tuscan-style roofs, solar geysers, and pre-cast boundary walls. Prices start from R799,500 up to R1,138,500. Heasley Place: Heasley Place offers 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom houses with double garages, each measuring 134 m². Priced at R1,180,000, these homes feature open-plan living areas, modern kitchens, and private gardens, catering to families seeking comfort and convenience.

Investment appeal:

Rental returns in Brakpan often reach 8%–10% on sectional title investments. Many buy-to-let investors focus on 1–2 bedroom units in Kenleaf and Dalview, where demand is driven by nearby industries and Carnival City’s commercial zone.

Sectional title snapshot:

According to TPN Credit Bureau, Sectional titles make up 35% of Brakpan’s residential sales, with the majority priced under R800,000. Rental collection rates in these properties remain above 85%, signalling dependable tenant behavior despite economic headwinds. Daleview and Kenleaf are the top-performing nodes for secure sectional title sales.

Rental demand:

Two-bedroom units rent from R6,000 – R8,000/month, with yields often 9%+, making Brakpan attractive for first-time investors and those looking to expand rental portfolios affordably.

Biggles Removals — Brakpan Moving Company Services: “What is a shared load move?” This is when you share a truck with other people moving to the same area as you, and the moving costs are calculated based on how much furniture you have on the truck. It's a great way to save money on long-distance moves, but a little flexibility is required on collection and delivery dates. If you're moving along popular routes, trucks usually run on a weekly schedule. For other areas, you might need to wait an extra day or two for the truck to pass through your town.

Springs

Springs is a well-established town known for its art deco architecture, industrial heritage, and affordability. Once a gold mining stronghold, Springs now offers a mix of older freestanding homes, newer townhouse developments, and growing commercial potential.

Property trends in Springs:

Springs offers some of the most affordable property on the East Rand. Data from Lightstone shows the average freehold home price sits around R680,000, while sectional title units average R450,000.

Suburbs with strong buyer interest include:

Selcourt and Dal Fouche: Well-kept homes with large gardens, ideal for families.



Edelweiss and Bakerton: Popular among first-time buyers and government workers.

Infrastructure developments in Springs:

Springs is experiencing major infrastructure upgrades supporting both residential growth and economic activity. The Pam Brink 25 ML Precast Reservoir - Ekurhuleni’s fourth of its kind—is nearing completion and will help meet rising water demand in Pam Brink and Dal Fouche.

Meanwhile, the Tambo Springs Logistics Gateway, a R2bn public-private partnership, is underway on Gauteng’s southern edge. It includes roads, rail, and pipelines linking Johannesburg, OR Tambo Airport, and major ports, with an intermodal terminal designed to double the region’s freight capacity.

Notable Property Developments in Springs:

Selcourt Groves: A secure, free-standing housing estate in Selcourt, offering 171 single-storey homes ranging from 45 m² to 70 m². Priced between R672,500 and R908,500 (VAT inclusive, no transfer duty), the development features 24-hour access control, solar geysers, green recreational spaces, and JBCC-standard warranties. Phase 1 (31 units) is expected by March 2025, with full completion set for April 2026.



A secure, free-standing housing estate in Selcourt, offering 171 single-storey homes ranging from 45 m² to 70 m². Priced between R672,500 and R908,500 (VAT inclusive, no transfer duty), the development features 24-hour access control, solar geysers, green recreational spaces, and JBCC-standard warranties. Phase 1 (31 units) is expected by March 2025, with full completion set for April 2026. Cloverfield: A growing residential development offering 57 modern, freestanding homes with flexible 2- to 5-bedroom designs ranging in size from 45 m² to 131 m². With prices starting at R732,000 and no transfer duty, the estate caters to a range of buyers, from families to investors. The development includes secure boundary fencing and customisable finishes..

Investment appeal:

Springs remains one of the most accessible markets for investors. Entry-level properties under R700,000 offer high rental returns, with minimal upfront costs. Suburbs near industrial parks attract long-term tenants due to job proximity.

Sectional title snapshot:

Investors are drawn by low entry costs and stable rental demand, particularly from workers in nearby industrial zones and public-sector employees. According to Lightstone and Property 24, sectional title properties represent 27% of all residential transfers in Springs. The median sale price for sectional title units is around R480,000, with some selling as low as R350,000 in older complexes. Suburbs like Selcourt, Edelweiss, and Bakerton are prevalent due to infrastructure improvements and new security estates.

Rental demand:

Rental demand in Springs is driven by affordability. One-bedroom flats go for R3,500–R5,000/month, while two-bedroom units average R5,500–R7,000/month. Selcourt remains the top area for rental demand due to its modern housing stock and safety features.

Biggles Removals — Springs Furniture Movers: “Is it cheaper to move mid-week?”

Absolutely. Weekends and month-end are peak periods, which often come with higher prices or limited availability. Mid-week moves (Tuesday to Thursday) usually allow for more flexible scheduling and lower rates. Booking a mid-week slot can save you 10%–20% on your move.

Moving company costs in Benoni and surrounding areas

Moving costs in Benoni vary based on several factors, including the size of your move, the distance to be moved, and any additional moving services you may require. Here's what you can expect to pay:

Local moving prices in Benoni and surrounds:

1-2 rooms: R1,500 – R5,000

3-4 rooms: R6,000 – R12,000

5+ rooms: R12,000 – R20,000

Long-distance moves:

Within 200 km: R6,000 – R15,000

Over 200 km: R15,000 – R30,000

Additional services:

Packing/Unpacking: R500 – R3,000

Furniture Disassembly/Reassembly: R300 – R1,500 per item

Storage Solutions: R500 – R2,000 per month



