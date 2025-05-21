Biggles Removals weekly update on Randburg’s property, infrastructure and moving trends

A snapshot of property, economic, and infrastructure developments in Randburg, with a focus on the surrounding suburbs of Olivedale, North Riding, and Northcliff. Whether you're relocating or investing, we combine the latest property insights with our local furniture moving experience in these active northern Johannesburg areas.

Randburg

Randburg is a diverse area just north of Joburg's city center. Is the perfect mix – beautiful leafy suburbs where families have settled, combined with bustling commercial spots like Ferndale and the Randburg CBD. The proximity to Sandton is a huge plus, which is why it attracts both homeowners and tenants.

Property trends:

Randburg features a wide range of property types - from high-density apartments in Ferndale to family homes in Blairgowrie and secure clusters in Kensington B. There’s strong first-time buyer activity in Randburg’s more affordable nodes like Windsor West, President Ridge, and Randpark Ridge.

Infrastructure developments:

The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) has initiated improvements in the Randburg Central Business District (CBD), focusing on key intersections such as Bram Fischer Drive and Jan Smuts Avenue. According to IOL these enhancements aim to improve pedestrian and vehicle movement, promote a compact, pedestrian-friendly environment, and upgrade the quality of public spaces.

Notable property developments in Randburg:

Nottinghill - Ferndale: A brand-new residential development in Ferndale, offering 2-bedroom apartments with top finishes. Prices start from R910,000.



A brand-new residential development in Ferndale, offering 2-bedroom apartments with top finishes. Prices start from R910,000. 300 on York - Ferndale: Each unit at 300 on York is designed with sustainability in mind. The homes are equipped with energy-efficient appliances, low-flow water fixtures, and are pre-wired for solar and inverter systems. Prices range from R2,199,000 to R2,299,000.

Investment appeal:

Randburg remains a cost-effective base for investors seeking strong tenant demand, especially near transport links. Rental yields average 7%–9%, according to Private Property, with units in Randburg CBD and Windsor offering the highest yields.

Sectional title snapshot:

Units in Ferndale, Fontainebleau, and Randpark Ridge are popular with young professionals due to affordability and proximity to jobs.

Rental demand:

Randburg remains one of Gauteng’s busiest rental markets thanks to its affordability, central location, and access to Sandton, Rosebank, and the Johannesburg CBD. Demand is strongest in areas like Ferndale, Randpark Ridge, and Windsor East, with one- and two-bedroom sectional title units renting from R5,000 to R11,000/month. Freestanding family homes in suburbs like Blairgowrie and Robindale fetch between R15,000 and R25,000/month, driven by tenants seeking larger spaces and work-from-home flexibility.

Vacancy rates are low - under 6% according to TPN - with most tenants paying on time and units in secure complexes seeing yields of 7%–10%. Features like high-speed fiber, energy-efficient appliances, and modern finishes such as frameless showers are now standard expectations for many renters, especially professionals and corporate tenants.

Biggles Removals - Randburg Furniture Movers: This past month, we helped several families with their furniture relocations in Randburg. A question we often get is: “Can movers safely handle electronics like TVs and computers?”

Electronic equipment can be transported securely when properly packaged. Original packaging is optimal if available. However, in the absence of original boxes, most professional relocation services offer specialised protective materials and cushioning solutions at competitive rates to ensure safe transit.

Olivedale

Olivedale is a leafy northern suburb of Randburg with a village feel, known for its proximity to Sandton, excellent medical facilities, and secure estates.

Property trends:

According to Lightstone, over 60% of Olivedale’s recent sales are sectional title properties. The area is especially popular with retirees and young families. Average home prices range from R850,000 to R1.8m for sectional titles, and R2-3m and for full-title cluster homes. Secure lifestyle estates dominate recent buyer interest.

Infrastructure developments:

Olivedale benefits from its strategic location near major transport routes, including the N1 Western Bypass, facilitating easy access to Johannesburg's central business district and surrounding areas. The suburb's infrastructure supports a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, contributing to its dynamic growth.

Notable property development in Olivedale:

Amsterdam Estate: A modern complex featuring apartments with contemporary finishes, including energy-efficient appliances and open-plan living spaces.



A modern complex featuring apartments with contemporary finishes, including energy-efficient appliances and open-plan living spaces. Sonata Square: A secure townhouse complex known for its pet-friendly policies and convenient location.

Investment appeal:

With stable rental yields of 7%–9%, Olivedale offers excellent value for investors focused on lock-up-and-go units with strong resale value.

Sectional title snapshot:

Olivedale's sectional title market is experiencing steady growth, attracting a diverse range of buyers, including young professionals, retirees, and investors. The suburb's appeal is bolstered by its strategic location near major transport routes, reputable schools, and healthcare facilities. Developments like Amsterdam Estate and Baltimore Lifestyle Estate offer modern amenities and security features, catering to the demand for lock-up-and-go lifestyles.

Rental demand:

Two-bedroom units rent from R8,500 to R12,000/month, with demand highest for units offering modern finishes and fiber.

Biggles Removals - Olivedale Moving Company Services: “Will movers transport my pets?”

Standard relocation service providers do not accommodate animal transport due to regulatory compliance requirements and safety protocols. This restriction applies to all live specimens including fish, birds, and other pets. Most furniture movers will be able to refer you to a professional pet relocator.

North Riding

North Riding continues to thrive as a mid-market suburb combining affordability and new development appeal. The area has seen significant growth, with a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial developments enhancing its appeal to both investors and residents.

Property trends:

Sectional title properties dominate, making up 70% of sales according to Seeff. Prices range from R750,000 to R1.6m, making it attractive to investors and first-time buyers.

Infrastructure developments:

North Riding is benefitting from ongoing infrastructure investment, particularly around the Witkoppen Road corridor, a major arterial route under review for decongestion strategies. According to Anvil Property, the area’s industrial parks and mixed-use zones are seeing upgrades to support expanding logistics and residential activity.

Notable property developments in North Riding:

Sant'Ana: A secure residential development offering villas and grand apartments, situated on Belairs Drive.



A secure residential development offering villas and grand apartments, situated on Belairs Drive. Canvas82: A modern apartment complex located on Witkoppen Road, featuring 24 units starting from R1,495,000.

Investment appeal:

North Riding is a proven performer for property investors targeting stable income and strong rental occupancy. Sectional title units here enjoy gross yields of 7%–10%, particularly in high-demand developments such as Amsterdam and Bellairs Park.

The suburb is especially attractive to young buyers entering the market and investors who benefit from relatively low levies, good rental returns, and quick turnover. Its mix of affordability and secure living means demand remains strong - even during economic downturns.

Sectional title snapshot:

Sectional title units dominate the North Riding market, accounting for over 70% of recent transactions, according to Lightstone Property. Many newly renovated units now include modern finishes such as frameless showers and quartz countertops, offering a classy feel at accessible price points. Complexes like Amsterdam Estate by Balwin offer modern amenities - clubhouses, gyms, and pet-friendly parks - at price points starting under R1m.

Rental demand:

According to TPN Credit Bureau, rental performance in North Riding is above national averages, with low arrears and a vacancy rate consistently below 6%. One-bedroom units typically rent for R6,500 to R8,500/month, while two-bedroom apartments range from R8,500 to R11,500/month. Larger duplex townhouses and freestanding cluster homes fetch between R12,000 and R16,000/month, depending on finishes and estate features.

Biggles Removals - North Riding Furniture Movers: “Can moving companies transport my car?”

Many furniture removal companies can handle vehicle transport themselves or through specialised partners. Schedule this service 2-4 weeks ahead of time, as additional paperwork may be required. Always review the vehicle transporter's insurance coverage details before proceeding.

Northcliff

Perched on the city’s ridges, Northcliff is an exclusive suburb known for its elevated views, prestige homes, and low-density living.

Property trends:

Northcliff is mostly freehold, with a focus on luxury homes and heritage properties. However, small-scale clusters and boutique sectional titles are increasing. Property24 lists average home prices from R2.5m to R6m, while top-end homes exceed R15m, but there’s rising interest in modern lock-up-and-go units with panoramic city views.

Infrastructure developments:

Smart Traffic Systems through the JRA Smart Mobility Plan are improving commute times along Beyers Naudé Drive. Cresta Mall’s redevelopment is bringing new anchor tenants and extended retail hours, drawing in regional shoppers.

However, rapid development has also strained existing infrastructure. According to the Northcliff Melville Times, new residential projects, ranging from student communes to multi-storey buildings, are placing additional pressure on essential services like water and electricity.

Notable property developments in Northcliff:

Northcliff Terraces: Luxury development with just 12 units, solar integration, and sweeping views.



Luxury development with just 12 units, solar integration, and sweeping views. Berario Estate Villas: Secure modern clusters targeting professionals and executive families.

Investment appeal:

Northcliff offers a compelling case for property investment. The suburb's blend of established infrastructure, scenic views, and proximity to key economic zones makes it attractive to a range of buyers. The anticipated increase in property values, spurred by new developments like the private hospital, further enhances its investment potential.

Additionally, the suburb's resilience in maintaining property values, even amidst broader market fluctuations, underscores its stability as an investment destination.

Sectional title snapshot:

Sectional title properties in Northcliff cater to a diverse demographic, including young professionals and retirees. The suburb has a healthy mix of apartments and townhouses, with 2-bedroom units being particularly popular. According to Property24, there has been consistent activity in this segment, reflecting steady demand.

Rental demand:

Northcliff's rental market is buoyant, driven by its strategic location and quality of life offerings. 2-bedroom units typically rent for R7,500 to R13,000/month, depending on location and features. Larger homes, including 3- to 4-bedroom houses and townhouses, range from R13,500 to R26,500/month with premium rentals offering garden space, security, and scenic views.

Biggles Removals - Northcliff Furniture Movers: “How do moving companies calculate costs?”

The biggest factor is how many items you're moving. The more items you have the more truck space is required and often a bigger team as well. The second factor is distance, which is calculated by fuel, toll fees, travel time, and possible overnight costs. Access challenges like truck size restrictions, stairs, and long driveways may have an effect as well, and lastly, any additional services you may need such as packing and wrapping.

Furniture removal costs in Randburg and surrounding areas

Depending on the distance, volume of your furniture, and any additional services, Randburg furniture movers have the following average prices:

Local moving company prices in Randburg and surrounds:

1-2 bedrooms: R1,500 – R5,000

3-4 bedrooms: R6,000 – R12,000

5+ bedrooms: R12,000 – R20,000

Long-distance moves:

Within 200 km: R6,000 – R15,000

Over 200 km: R15,000 – R30,000

Additional furniture moving services:

Packing/Unpacking: R500 – R3,000

Furniture Disassembly/Reassembly: R300 – R1,500 per item

Storage Solutions: R500 – R2,000 per month



