Drivers: Prepare to drive responsibly over the festive period

With the festive season moving up a gear, roads across our country will be bustling with additional traffic. While a festive mood lingers, drivers take on the increased pressure of navigating the roads responsibly. For this period, Dunlop Tyres SA urges all drivers to practice “planning, preparation, patience and performance” while on the roads.

"There is no doubt that South Africa has one of the most festive December seasons, and it’s always exciting for us to be able to go out and visit our friends and families. But, it's also a time when road safety is critical because of the volume of people and vehicles on our roads," said Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA.

"We urge all drivers to take responsibility for their safety and the safety of others on the road.”

The South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) has warned of increased traffic volumes on major routes, including the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban, the N2, and the N1. Peak daily traffic volumes are expected to reach up to 90,000 vehicles on some stretches.

"The expected increase in road use requires careful planning," said Ozoux. "Increased traffic volumes, drunken driving and speeding, unroadworthy vehicles, and tyres that aren’t in good condition can only increase the risk of road accidents and fatalities. We urge all road users to respect traffic laws and drive responsibly to ensure safety for all."

To help drivers prepare for their trips, Dunlop Tyres SA advises on the following four Ps this festive season:

: Check the weather forecast and plan your trip around weather conditions to avoid travelling in hazardous conditions. Choose a safe and reliable route, avoiding construction zones and high-traffic areas. Aim to travel during daylight hours. Ensure you have emergency contacts stored and easily accessible. Ensure you have backup measures in place for peace of mind, such as Dunlop Sure tyre insurance, which offers free replacement of Dunlop tyres damaged beyond repair. Pack essentials like a spare tyre, jack, torch, first aid kit, and water in your vehicle. Preparation: Check your vehicle's oil, coolant, brake fluid, and transmission fluid levels. Ensure your battery is in good condition, and terminals are clean and secure. Check all lights, including headlights, taillights, brake lights, and indicators to ensure they're functioning properly. Replace your windshield wipers if they're worn or damaged. Check your tyre pressure and adjust it according to the manufacturer's recommendations. Ensure your tyre tread is at least 1.6mm deep to maintain traction on the road. Inspect your tyres for signs of damage, such as cracks, bulges, or uneven wear. Check your spare tyre's condition and ensure that it is inflated and ready for use.

Drive calmly and avoid risks. The festive season often means congested roads and unpredictable weather. Stay calm and composed by avoiding aggressive driving and sudden lane changes. Keep a safe following distance to allow ample reaction time. Obey speed limits, especially in residential and school zones where foot traffic may increase. Performance: Know your limits and that of your vehicle. Be mindful of road conditions. Consider switching tyre profiles depending on where you are driving to – speak to tyre experts, as can be found at Dunlop retailers, to advise on whether the tyre you intend driving is suitable for the environments you will be driving in.

"By preparing well ahead of your trip and having all checks and balances in place, you can ensure the safety of yourself, your loved ones, and other road users. It's our joint responsibility as road users to make this festive season a safe and enjoyable one for all," said Ozoux.

