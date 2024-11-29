Subscribe & Follow
Unwrap joy with Lindt this festive season
Whether you’re crafting your Christmas table centrepiece, delighting a chocoholic, or simply indulging in a moment of holiday bliss, Lindt has everything you need to make this season sparkle.
Personalised joy
At the heart of this year’s holiday magic is the beloved Lindt Teddy 100g, dressed in its signature golden foil and adorned with a festive ribbon. Visit a Lindt Boutique Store, and you can personalise this charming companion’s ribbon – perfect for adding a little extra sparkle to someone special’s Christmas morning.
Indulgent surprises
For those looking to spread joy to chocolate-loving friends and family, explore the luxurious Lindor Hampers, brimming with velvety, irresistible truffles that melt in your mouth. Or surprise your loved ones with the Lindt Dulces Seseos Assorted Pralines, a treasure trove of indulgent flavours crafted with Swiss perfection.
Create your perfect mix
Dive into the festive fun with our Christmas Pick & Mix – curate your own assortment of Lindt's finest creations, perfect for stocking fillers, party favours, or a treat just for you!
Visit your nearest Lindt Boutique Store or shop online to discover a world of gifting wonder.
Follow Lindt on Facebook and Instagram for more Christmas gifting inspiration. Use #LindtLoveSA to share your sweet moments of Lindt magic.
Let the sweetest of seasons begin!
