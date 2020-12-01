Countdown to Christmas with Lindt’s iconic advent calendars

Celebrate the season of Joy with Lindt, one chocolate at a time.

Christmas is a little sweeter this year as Lindt South Africa unveils its highly anticipated and iconic advent calendar collection, bringing holiday joy and delicious anticipation to households across Mzansi.

In keeping with the cherished tradition of advent calendars, Lindt's range helps families and chocolate lovers count down the days to Christmas with a little moment of daily indulgence, making the season of giving even more special.

Each Lindt advent calendar invites chocolate lovers to savour the magical spirit of Christmas through 24 irresistible, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate surprises. A treat lies hidden behind each window, offering a special moment of indulgence every day as the calendar counts down to Christmas Eve. This cherished holiday tradition has become a worldwide favourite for children and adults, bringing daily delight throughout the festive season.

Lindt offers five beautifully packaged advent calendars to count down the magical days to Christmas:

Teddy Advent Calendar available in two designs ​



Sleigh Teddy Advent Calendar ​



Lindt Factory Advent Calendar​



Lindor Advent Calendar​

At the heart of this festive range is the iconic Lindt Teddy Advent Calendar, a true holiday hero designed to add whimsy and wonder to the holiday countdown. Packed with a charming variety of smooth and creamy Lindt chocolates, this family favourite featuring the beloved Lindt Teddy is the perfect way to share memorable moments and experience the magic of Christmas, one bite at a time.

Lindt Advent Calendars bring the festive spirit to life in a way that only South Africa’s most cherished chocolate can – let the countdown to Christmas begin with Lindt!

Available at selected retailers and Lindt Chocolate Boutiques across South Africa. The Sleigh Teddy Advent Calendar and the Lindt Factory Advent Calendar is exclusive to Lindt Boutiques and the Lindt online store.

Follow Lindt on Facebook and Instagram for more Christmas gifting inspiration. Use #LindtLoveSA to share your Lindt advent calendar moments of magic.



