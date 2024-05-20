Industries

    Lindt South Africa unveils a crispy, creamy, dreamy delight – The new Choco Wafer

    Issued by Ninety9cents
    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Lindt South Africa is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest indulgent creation, the Choco Wafer, available exclusively at Woolworths stores, Lindt Boutiques and via the Lindt online store.

    The Choco Wafer is a sublime combination of light, crispy cocoa wafers enveloped in deliciously creamy chocolate, and the product's tagline, "Crispy, Creamy, Dreamy," perfectly encapsulates the essence of this delightful treat.

    This delectable creation, meticulously crafted by Lindt Master Chocolatiers, has already garnered rave reviews on social media, with a few consumers even dubbing it "The best wafer ever."

    Lindt’s new Choco Wafer promises to satisfy every chocolate lover's cravings, making it the perfect treat for sharing precious moments of indulgence together. Each mouth-watering variant is offered in convenient sharing bags, ideal for enjoying with friends and family. Duo Packs are also available for those seeking a quick indulgence.

    • Sharing Bags: Choco Wafer Milk Hazelnut (135g), Choco Wafer Milk (130g), and Choco Wafer Assorted (138g) - R139
    • Duo Packs: Choco Wafer Milk Hazelnut (30g) and Choco Wafer Milk (26g) – R24
    • Pick & Mix: Choco Wafer is also available as Pick & Mix at Lindt Boutiques and the Lindt online store in Milk, Dark Hazelnut and Milk Hazelnut variants.

    Whether enjoyed as a personal indulgence or shared with loved ones, the Choco Wafer is set to become a favourite amongst South Africans.

    Crispy. Creamy. Dreamy. The Lindt Choco Wafer has already garnered rave reviews on social media.

    Follow Lindt on Facebook and Instagram for more moments of chocolate celebration and innovation.

    About Lindt:

    Lindt is a globally renowned Swiss Chocolatier celebrated for its commitment to crafting the finest chocolate creations. With a rich history spanning decades, Lindt has consistently delighted chocolate lovers with its exquisite flavours and craftsmanship, thanks to the unique blend of passion, creativity, and know-how of the Lindt Swiss Master Chocolatiers, crafted into every single piece since 1845.

    Woolworths, Lindt South Africa
    Ninety9cents
    A leading full-service communications agency, known for seamlessly delivering impactful solutions with unparalleled retail expertise. From strategy to execution across all media types, 99c is the trusted partner for brands navigating the complexities of advertising and marketing.

