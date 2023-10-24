Rolex remains committed to SA market

True to its watch servicing tradition and philosophy, Rolex will continue to provide after-sales services in South Africa. As of 1 July 2024, the brand’s partner The Vault will take over and centralize all maintenance and servicing activities for the country’s other Official Rolex Retailers.

The Rolex Authorized Service Center will continue operating at the same address in Johannesburg, and with the same watchmakers known to the customers. Through its expertise and resources, The Vault team will uphold Rolex’s high-quality standards for the entire market and will continue the brand’s long-term dedication to watch servicing excellence.

New store openings

Rolex will not only remain active in the region through its Official Retailer network but will also drive customer in-store experience to new heights with a series of projects that the brand will roll out across the country throughout 2025.

In Johannesburg, Rolex will inaugurate a 200m2 boutique in Sandton City with its partner SHEMER. Scheduled for opening in Q2 2025, this will be Rolex’s first monobrand store in South Africa and will be located within the Diamond Walk, alongside other international luxury brands.

Simultaneously, official retailer and longtime brand partner Charles Greig will completely overhaul its store in Hyde Park to include a new 65m2 Rolex shop-in-shop, which will also open in Q2 2025.

Rolex confirms its commitment to the South African market

In Cape Town, Rolex will open a boutique at Charles Greig’s address in Victoria & Alfred Waterfront late 2025. Another Official Retailer, Van Deijl Jewellers, signed an agreement with Tyger Valley Shopping Center to increase its store footage, which will allow Rolex to develop a new 70m2 shop-in-shop.

Rolex will also be spreading its retail footprint to Durban, where its partner The Vault will inaugurate a 60m2 corner in Umhlanga Arch.

Rolex Certified Pre-Owned (RCPO) programme to launch

2025 will see the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned (RCPO) programme introduced in South Africa. Launched in 2022, the RCPO program offers the opportunity to buy genuine second-hand Rolex watches guaranteed by the brand.

These watches benefit from the quality criteria inherent to all Rolex products and from the full know-how and professionalism of the brand’s worldwide network of experts.

South Africa will be the Rolex’s first African market to provide RCPO watches.

Altogether, the transfer of the After Sales Service, the upcoming boutique projects with its Official Retailers and the launch of the RCPO programme will be significant milestones Rolex in South Africa.

Rolex will continue developing this important market and looks forward to perpetuating its relationship with local clients.