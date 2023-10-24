Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ninety9centsHeineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comPyrotecSmart MediaKLABMi ResearchKantarMegaVision MediaTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rolex remains committed to SA market

    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Following the news earlier this year that Rolex is closing its Sandton affiliate, the brand maintains its after-sales service centre and will strengthen its retail presence throughout the country.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Adam Bignell on Unsplash

    True to its watch servicing tradition and philosophy, Rolex will continue to provide after-sales services in South Africa. As of 1 July 2024, the brand’s partner The Vault will take over and centralize all maintenance and servicing activities for the country’s other Official Rolex Retailers.

    The Rolex Authorized Service Center will continue operating at the same address in Johannesburg, and with the same watchmakers known to the customers. Through its expertise and resources, The Vault team will uphold Rolex’s high-quality standards for the entire market and will continue the brand’s long-term dedication to watch servicing excellence.

    New store openings

    Rolex will not only remain active in the region through its Official Retailer network but will also drive customer in-store experience to new heights with a series of projects that the brand will roll out across the country throughout 2025.

    In Johannesburg, Rolex will inaugurate a 200m2 boutique in Sandton City with its partner SHEMER. Scheduled for opening in Q2 2025, this will be Rolex’s first monobrand store in South Africa and will be located within the Diamond Walk, alongside other international luxury brands.

    Simultaneously, official retailer and longtime brand partner Charles Greig will completely overhaul its store in Hyde Park to include a new 65m2 Rolex shop-in-shop, which will also open in Q2 2025.

    Source:
    2024 Luxury Brand Finance Rankings: Porsche leads with 17% value surge; sustainability trends rise

    25 Jun 2024

    Rolex confirms its commitment to the South African market

    In Cape Town, Rolex will open a boutique at Charles Greig’s address in Victoria & Alfred Waterfront late 2025. Another Official Retailer, Van Deijl Jewellers, signed an agreement with Tyger Valley Shopping Center to increase its store footage, which will allow Rolex to develop a new 70m2 shop-in-shop.

    Rolex will also be spreading its retail footprint to Durban, where its partner The Vault will inaugurate a 60m2 corner in Umhlanga Arch.

    Rolex Certified Pre-Owned (RCPO) programme to launch

    2025 will see the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned (RCPO) programme introduced in South Africa. Launched in 2022, the RCPO program offers the opportunity to buy genuine second-hand Rolex watches guaranteed by the brand.

    These watches benefit from the quality criteria inherent to all Rolex products and from the full know-how and professionalism of the brand’s worldwide network of experts.

    South Africa will be the Rolex’s first African market to provide RCPO watches.

    Altogether, the transfer of the After Sales Service, the upcoming boutique projects with its Official Retailers and the launch of the RCPO programme will be significant milestones Rolex in South Africa.

    Rolex will continue developing this important market and looks forward to perpetuating its relationship with local clients.

    Read more: Rolex, luxury brands
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    2024 Luxury Brand Finance Rankings: Porsche leads with 17% value surge; sustainability trends rise
    25 Jun 2024
    End of an era: Rolex closes South African doors
    End of an era: Rolex closes South African doors
    17 May 2024
    Luxury brand sales on the increase despite shaky economy
    Luxury brand sales on the increase despite shaky economy
     11 Jan 2024
    Luxury brand sales soar despite shaky economy
    Luxury brand sales soar despite shaky economy
     1 Dec 2023
    30th Operalia competition winners announced
    30th Operalia competition winners announced
    6 Nov 2023
    Luxury brands top mall trading densities - Clur Luxury Brands Index
    Luxury brands top mall trading densities - Clur Luxury Brands Index
    27 Oct 2023
    Johannesburg vs Cape Town: The battle of luxury brands
    Johannesburg vs Cape Town: The battle of luxury brands
    25 Oct 2023
    Stars align for Opera UCT at Plácido Domingo's Operalia 2023
    Stars align for Opera UCT at Plácido Domingo's Operalia 2023
     24 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz