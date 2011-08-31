De Luca launches new eyewear collection

Italian-inspired eyewear brand, De Luca has launched its latest collection, available exclusively at Spec-Savers stores nationwide.

Image supplied

This new line epitomises the brand’s dedication to blending timeless styles with modern sophistication, drawing inspiration from Italy’s rich fashion heritage.

Get to know the De Luca family from the Valentina’s, the Rossi’s, or the Giovanni’s - each piece in the new collection reflects the vibrant charm of Italy. De Luca’s brand mission is to offer stylish and classic eyewear pieces at an affordable price point, so that you will always look stylish and on trend.

The new collection aims to bring the spirit of Italy to life through each frame.