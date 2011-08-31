Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ninety9centsHeineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comPyrotecSmart MediaKLABMi ResearchKantarMegaVision MediaTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    De Luca launches new eyewear collection

    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Italian-inspired eyewear brand, De Luca has launched its latest collection, available exclusively at Spec-Savers stores nationwide.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This new line epitomises the brand’s dedication to blending timeless styles with modern sophistication, drawing inspiration from Italy’s rich fashion heritage.

    Get to know the De Luca family from the Valentina’s, the Rossi’s, or the Giovanni’s - each piece in the new collection reflects the vibrant charm of Italy. De Luca’s brand mission is to offer stylish and classic eyewear pieces at an affordable price point, so that you will always look stylish and on trend.

    The new collection aims to bring the spirit of Italy to life through each frame.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Spec-Savers Greenacres franchisee, Antonie Wolmarans with Umzi Wethu students, Lerato Tau and Lifa Tshali.
    Spec-Savers sponsors Umzi Wethu students
    31 Aug 2011
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz