    Hunter’s premium cider refreshes the Balcony Mix: Supporting those who fosta the sound

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Hunter's, South Africa's first cider, is pleased to announce its exciting new sponsorship of The Hunter’s Balcony Mix Africa. This premier musical experience has captivated dance music fans across the continent. This collaboration underscores Hunter's commitment to supporting South African music and culture, bringing the freshest local sounds and ultimate refreshing cider to fans who fosta the sound.
    Hunter&#x2019;s premium cider refreshes the Balcony Mix: Supporting those who fosta the sound

    The Hunter’s Balcony Mix Africa, pioneered by Major League Djz, has been a trailblazer on the Amapiano scene, a genre that has been shaping the SA music landscape since 2010. Like Hunter's, Amapiano, has its roots deeply embedded in South African culture. This association reinforces Hunter's ongoing support for South African talent, further entrenching our legacy of backing iconic artists from the early days of their careers.

    “Siya fosta!” – A demonstration of our belief in nurturing and elevating local talent. Just as Amapiano's pioneers knocked on the door of the mainstream music scene until they were heard, Hunter's, SA’s first cider, that launched in largely beer dominated market, also has a history of being a challenger. “Hunter's Refreshes the Balcony Mix with those who fosta the sound is a wonderful platform that celebrates the best SA to has to offer, and for music lovers around the country it’s a moment to unwind with their mates and cheers to one of the fastest growing genres globally,” said Nontsikelelo Gumede, Hunter’s brand manager.

    The Hunter’s Balcony Mix Africa, renowned for its electrifying performances and exclusive tracks, is proud to welcome Hunter’s as the festival’s title sponsor. “Hunter’s is a brand known for supporting SA artists. As we embark on this musical journey together, we’ll jointly provide moments for fans to connect, enjoy refreshing drinks, and dance to the best of African dance music. We believe in creating a space for South Africans to experience the culture behind a genre that has put South Africa on the global stage,” added Major League Djz.

    Hunter&#x2019;s premium cider refreshes the Balcony Mix: Supporting those who fosta the sound

    Stay tuned for four exclusive musical experiences at The Hunter’s Balcony Mix, starting with Durban July, 7 July 2024 at Berea Rovers. “We’re calling all music lovers to get their tickets for the Hunter’s Balcony Mix on https://balconymix.howler.co.za/events/balcony-mix-africa-july-7e9a/tickets, to bring their friends, and make their way to the Hunter’s Refresh Dome on the day,” concluded Gumede. “We’ll bring the refreshment and keep the good vibes flowing.”

    For more information on the upcoming events and to stay updated on our latest initiatives, visit our website at www.hunters.co.za and follow us on social media.

    Hunter’s – Refreshing Like Nothing on Earth

    #HuntersXTheBalconyMix

    Hunter’s promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18. 

    For more information, follow the Hunter’s social media channels or go to www.hunters.co.za .

    Instagram: @HuntersCider

    Facebook: @HuntersCider

    Twitter: @HuntersCider

    YouTube: HuntersCider

    About Hunter’s

    Hunter’s offers a burst of natural cider for anyone looking for real refreshment from the first sip. Hunter’s was launched in 1988 as a refreshing, masculine alternative to beer. Its popularity has grown since its launch, making it the second-largest cider brand in South Africa and the go-to thirst quencher for every occasion. The Hunter’s range includes Hunter’s Dry, Hunter’s Gold, Hunter’s Hard Lemon, and Hunter’s Export.

    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

