Streaming News South Africa

    SA beats go global: Spotify's top 25 songs rocking the world in 2024

    12 Jul 2024
    Spotify has revealed the first Global Impact List in South Africa, highlighting the top 25 South African songs with the most significant global impact on the streaming platform during the first half of 2024.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The list recognises South African tracks that have had the most listens from outside South Africa in the first half of 2024, and were released between January 1 - June 30.

    South African superstar Tyla leads the list at number one, with her smash hit Jump ft Gunna and Skillibeng, and taking up seven other spots on the list. Major League Djz are also transcending borders with their music, taking up three slots on the list and Tyler ICU taking two slots on the list.

    Tyla stars in a Gap commercial.
    5 key moments that are solidifying Tyla's brand

      9 May 2024

    Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu,says, “South African artists have always had a unique voice and an incredible ability to connect with audiences around the world. The global success of these artists is a testament to the rich musical heritage and the innovative spirit of South African music. At Spotify, we are proud to celebrate their achievements and support their journeys to even greater heights.”

    Please find below the list of the top 25 South African songs with the most listens outside of South Africa. These listens do not include listens from South Africa.

    SA beats go global: Spotify's top 25 songs rocking the world in 2024
