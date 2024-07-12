Sports broadcasting rights challenge ends Springbok matches on SABC

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) is seeking legal advice on a six-month Competition Tribunal order it says, if extended, would severely undermine the financial model that has produced consecutive Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok teams.

The order effectively allows eMedia to broadcast the SABC’s coverage of Springbok matches on their Openview platform without eMedia compensating the SABC, despite the SABC having paid SuperSport for the broadcasting rights.

The order has resulted in the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) suspending its planned broadcast of the Springboks’ Castle Lager Incoming Series matches against Ireland, a move the Saru has come out in support of.

Saru president, Mark Alexander says, “eMedia’s attempts to end exclusivity in sports broadcasting rights would slash the rights fees, with the sport itself suffering the most, severely impacting our programme delivery from the grassroots level to the back-to-back Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks.”

Alexander says this short-term measure by the SABC is vital for the sport's long-term viability.

“This may appear to be a minor and obscure issue to the general public, but it is critically important to the Springboks and the future of rugby in South Africa, affecting not just the broadcasters but the sport itself,” he says.

Not a conflict between SuperSport and the SABC

Alexander stressed that an agreement had been reached between SuperSport and the SABC to broadcast the Castle Lager Incoming Series against Ireland.

“To be clear, this is not a conflict between SuperSport and the SABC – they had a contract to broadcast the matches based on appropriate commercial terms,” he explains.

“It was the intervention of eMedia and its demand that OVHD be permitted to broadcast the rugby without any financial contribution by eMedia that put an end to this agreement.

Saru not invited to the Tribunal

Alexander explained that Saru was not invited to participate in the proceedings that led to the Tribunal’s order, despite its significant impact on SARU’s sustainability.

“eMedia is a well-funded private company that pays to create television content and purchases content from filmmakers and other broadcasters. It is absurd that they should be allowed to broadcast sport without contributing to its support and development,” adds Alexander.

Saru emphasises that it wants Springbok matches to be aired on the national broadcaster.

The Springboks won the test first test against Ireland last weekend. This weekend is the second test between the two sides, which takes place in urban.