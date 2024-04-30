Industries

    5 key moments that are solidifying Tyla's brand

    Karabo Ledwaba
    9 May 2024
    South African musician Tyla has put the country on the map with her authenticity and unique sound, making waves in the Western music scene.
    Tyla stars in a Gap commercial.
    In 2024, Tyla released her self-titled debut album, receiving praise from critics and achieving moderate commercial success by reaching the top 25 in six countries, including the United States.

    Here are five (of many) pivotal moments that have continued to solidify her as a brand:

    1. Winning Best African Music Performance at Grammy’s

    Despite facing tough competition, including heavyweight Afrobeats artists Burna Boy and Davido, the singer's hit track Water took the win.

    2. Met Gala debut

    Tyla stunned at the Met Gala in her Sands of Time-inspired regalia which was designed by iconic fashion house Balmain.

    3. Highest charting African female solo artist on Billboard Hot 100

    Recently, the 22-year-old sensation achieved a historic milestone by securing a spot in the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100, entering at number 10. Additionally, she made waves on the Billboard Global 200, clinching the sixth position on the esteemed chart.

    4. Shoots campaign for Gap

    Gap, the renowned American fashion label, unveiled its Spring 2024 campaign starring Tyla.

    5. Beats by Dr. Dre, Alo Yoga and Tyla launch special edition of wireless earphones

    Tyla put her unique twist to the campaign with an original song Safer.

    Lets see what this pretty girl from Jo'burg will be up to next.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

