    South African Tourism joins Amapiano Africa Summit

    18 Jul 2024
    18 Jul 2024
    South African Tourism has announced its participation in the Amapiano Africa Summit, scheduled for 18-20 July 2024. Amapiano, a music genre that originated in South Africa, has gained international acclaim for its distinctive sound and cultural depth.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The genre is more than just music; it reflects the dynamic and diverse cultural landscape of South Africa. As a significant cultural export, Amapiano showcases the nation's creativity and innovation, positioning South Africa as a premier cultural destination. The genre's global popularity highlights the talent and vibrancy of South African artists, fostering a deep appreciation for the country’s cultural heritage and modern artistic expression.

    The summit brings together key industry professionals, passionate youth, Amapiano enthusiasts, fashion designers, and brands. This gathering aims to foster discussions, build connections, and shape the future of Amapiano.

    Knowledge sharing and industry growth

    Through panel discussions, masterclasses, and interactive conversations, the summit will provide a platform for knowledge sharing and industry development. The event also seeks to unite African creatives, promote socio-economic development, and create opportunities for young entrepreneurs in the local music industry.

    "South African Tourism is dedicated to preserving and promoting South African arts and culture. Recognising the importance of archiving success stories like the rise of Amapiano, the organisation aims to ensure that future generations can appreciate and learn from the country's rich cultural heritage. This involves creating a comprehensive archive of South Africa's musical and cultural achievements to showcase their global impact," says Thembi Sehloho, chief marketing officer of South African Tourism.

    As part of its involvement, South African Tourism will deliver an address at the gala dinner on 18 July 2024, discussing the significance of Amapiano in promoting South African tourism. Additionally, the organisation will host the 'Amapiano International Impact' panel discussion on 19 July 2024, bringing together industry experts to explore the genre's global influence and its role in positioning South Africa as a cultural hub.

    "The participation of South African Tourism in the Amapiano Africa Summit underscores our commitment to promoting South Africa as a vibrant and dynamic cultural destination. This event provides a unique opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of South Africa, drive international tourism, and foster socio-economic growth.

    "We invite all stakeholders, media representatives, and the general public to join us in celebrating the Amapiano phenomenon and exploring its potential to elevate South Africa's cultural and tourism landscape," concludes Sehloho.

