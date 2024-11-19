Graham Cruikshanks, "This is Africa: Distinctiveness is our super power"

African creatives must be bold about amplifying traditional and modern culture, and using it as a point of difference in developing excellent work in their local markets.

When we find our voice in brand communication to connect to audiences, and draw inspiration from local strengths to create compelling global advertising, we will be creatively unstoppable says Graham Cruikshanks, Africa Operations Director at TBWA (Image supplied)

If we are able to create “flawlessly African” iconic work, we are sure to be locally successful as well as internationally recognised.

Doing business in Africa might not be for the faint-hearted, but there is plenty of opportunity for those willing to navigate its unique challenges with creativity and resourcefulness, even in adversity.

When you look beyond Africa’s challenges and view it as a source of inspiration, you’ll see a fast-growing consumer base, rich resources, a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, and an abundance of innovation.

The challenge, not only for the creative industry but for business generally, is to unleash that potential: in our products and services, and in the way we think about them, the work we do and how we command the resources at our disposal.

”Feeding” the rest of the world

As Africans, we tend to diminish our own culture, instead of leveraging our differences and our most prized assets in a special way.

As Djimon Hounsou said: “We owe it to ourselves to look to where we come from and know that the continent of Africa will feed the rest of the world.”

African literature and art are already “feeding” the rest of the world by shaping global culture.

In music, genres like Amapiano and Afrobeats have become hugely influential internationally, as seen in this year’s knock-out performance by Nigerian singer Burna Boy at the Grammys — the first African artist to perform live — and South African star Tyla’s success with a golden gramophone for Best African Music Performance — an all-new category — for “Water”.

Major museums worldwide, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Tate Modern in London, have expanded their collections to include more African art, while African artists are increasingly represented at prestigious international art fairs and biennales, such as the Venice Biennale and Art Basel.

And in fashion, African designers are burning up the catwalk.

This year, three award-winning South African fashion designers, Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa Africa, Thebe Magugu and David Tlale presented their spring/summer 2025 collections at Paris Fashion Week.

Lagos-based Nigeria-born Kenneth Ize, who was raised in Austria, is said to be a favourite designer of Naomi Campbell.

Celebrated for his reimagining of traditional Nigerian aso-oke fabrics, a handwoven cloth used in Yoruba culture, Ize’s collections blend African craftsmanship with a contemporary, high-fashion sensibility, attracting collaborations with brands like Karl Lagerfeld.

And Selly Raby Kane, a leading name in Afro-futurism, is creating bold, imaginative pieces that blend fantasy with African culture.

Her unique designs are helping to redefine African fashion on a global scale.

Kane creates transdisciplinary projects, including Elsewhen, an immersive sci-fi exhibition about future urban life in an African city, shown at the 2016 Dakar Biennale.

In 2017, she directed The Other Dakar, a VR film exploring Dakar’s mysticism, which was named the best VR film at Tribeca by The Verge.

As the art world continues to evolve, it is clear that African art will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of contemporary artistic expression.

The new toolbox

When we find our voice in brand communication to connect to audiences and draw inspiration from local strengths to create compelling global advertising, we will be creatively unstoppable — especially if we leverage African culture and new technologies like artificial intelligence for competitive advantage.

We are yet to scratch the surface of the potential that AI presents — not only to enhance African content production and agency capabilities but also to help agencies leapfrog development and innovation.

A PwC report about the AI revolution says it is set to be the key source of transformation, disruption and competitive advantage.

AI is already shaping up to be a game-changer with the potential to boost the global economy by $15.7tr by 2030 — more than the output of China and India combined — with $6.6tr likely to come from increased productivity and $9.1tr from consumption-side effects.

The economies of Africa, Asia and Oceania are projected to see $1.2tr of that contribution, with emerging markets able to leapfrog more developed counterparts.

Three areas with the biggest AI potential, the report says, are media archiving and search, customised content creation (marketing, film, music, etc), and personalised marketing and advertising.

AI does pose a significant business challenge, requiring it to offer new services, vertical integration with production, new revenue streams, investment in innovations, apps, operational technologies, insight, products and more.

It also offers opportunities: For African agencies, it could supercharge them by providing tools to drive innovation.

Critically, it can also unlock enhanced production capability and craft by making these infinitely more accessible to everyone.

Standing out from the crowd

International award shows have become an increasingly important benchmark for many creatives in Africa to gauge their success.

While representation at international awards may be controversial in the African context, they are important benchmarks for the quality of creative work globally.

It’s not good enough to be a “big fish” in your pond: agencies should aim to be the best, not only in Africa, but be the best, period. And have a voice at the table when the work is being judged.

This year’s Cannes Festival of Creativity saw the highest number of African jury members ever and increased participation by African agencies.

However, 2024 was not a good year for the continents’ agencies at Cannes.

Although TBWA was Africa’s most awarded agency at the festival, they only won two awards, claiming Regional Network of the Year for sub-Saharan Africa, and a silver Social & Influencer Lion for the Stronger campaign on behalf of the Riky Rick Foundation.

South Africa generally has a good showing at Cannes, but traditionally this has not been so for agencies from other sub-Saharan countries.

More interest from African agencies

The attitude, however, is changing, with far more interest from African agencies at global award shows.

The question is: how can African agencies be even more creatively competitive?

The answer to unlocking big creative statements and harnessing the distinctiveness of African culture in our work needs to come from an increased conviction within our organisations.

We need the right people and processes within our businesses to identify and nurture strong cultural insights, build big campaignable ideas and craft the work to be distinctively and beautifully African.

We must ensure that we have the right voices in our agencies and that those voices are heard loudly enough to develop and fight for this kind of work.

The African advertising industry continues to transform dramatically.

From Nigeria to South Africa, Kenya to Ghana, and Botswana to Ethiopia, the continent’s advertising scene is becoming more dynamic, more diverse, and increasingly capable of competing on a global stage.

More insight-lead, culturally-based work

Africa is one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world, with mobile phones being the primary access point for internet use.

This has encouraged agencies across the continent to become highly focused in digital marketing, mobile-based advertising, and social media campaigns, particularly for younger audiences.

This is also seen through the significant increase in the use of digital and social channels, with agencies leveraging platforms like TikTok, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

However, as we are seeing globally, the tactical measurability of digital can create a focus on short-termism.

This can lead to the deprioritisation of equity-building communication for a more tactical approach.

As African agencies need to elevate the cultural richness in our work, we need to be wary that we don’t over-index on work that is too transactional.

This is not to say that the ROI of digital should be ignored, but if African creatives are to produce communication which is both personal and universal, we need more insight-lead, culturally-based work, if our stories are to beat the best on a global stage.

African agencies must harness our unique perspective and create work that is strong and culturally relevant to connect with local audiences.

Distinctive African communications

Distinctive African communications are both iconic and impactful.

Like our counterparts in African fashion, music, and art are setting trends boldly, and pushing creative boundaries, African ad agencies need to be approaching work with the same, distinctly African mindset.

We need to be pushing ourselves and our clients, challenging each other to rise above the immediacy of digital demands and short-term functionality, and driving ideas that break new ground.

It’s time for us to build iconic brands out of Africa — not merely to earn accolades, but to resonate deeply with consumers and propel businesses forward.

Build brands that are beloved

To do this we need advertising talent that can sit side-by-side with African creative innovators from other sectors, who understand how to leverage the power of their provenance.

Telling our own brand stories our way will allow us to build brands that are beloved - not merely for their function but for what they stand for - brands that are woven into the fabric of African culture through the advertising that connects them to people.

When we achieve this, recognition will follow, but more importantly, we will have created something distinctive, something beautiful, and something impossible to ignore for African and international audiences alike.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.