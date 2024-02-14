Burna Boy becomes the new face of G-Star

G-Star has introduced its new brand campaign starring Grammy award-winning and the king of Afro-Fusion, Burna Boy. The Nigerian superstar follows in the footsteps of previous ambassadors such as Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg and Cara Delevingne.

Burna Boy is not only renowned for his music, but also for his fashion sense. A great match with G-Star, because both the artist and the brand continually reinvent themselves and follow their own path.

The video for the collaboration features Burna Boy’s new song On Form. Shot in London and directed by the multi-award-winning director Dave Meyers, known for his famous music videos such as Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish.

The black-and-white aesthetic pays homage to G-Star’s creative heritage, yet with a contemporary twist, and shows Burna Boy’s dance crew performing his singular ‘stomp’, spreading his infectious rhythm through the city.

Burna Boy says "Denim isn't just fabric; it's an extension of who I am. Like my music, it's personal, a dialogue between me and myself. Every stitch, every fade tells a story. G-Star gets that. They're not about following trends; they're about challenging norms, just like me. Our connection goes beyond fashion; it's about pushing boundaries and embracing authenticity. So, why not ride the wave with G-Star? It's a match made in denim heaven."

“We are proud to continue our legacy in working with the world’s biggest inspirational icons. Burna Boy is one of the most innovative artists of our time and the embodiment of today’s youth culture, challenging the norm in both style and music, which is very close to our heart” says Gwenda van Vliet, CMO at G-Star.

G-Star designed two limited edition, premium Japanese denim looks for the Nigerian talent: an ultra-long denim military coat combined with a relaxed take on the iconic Elwood. And a hooded sleeveless statement jacket with matching loose jeans. The utilitarian looks are completed with the new leather Benson Lea Boots.

The G-Star SS24 Collection

In the video, Burna Boy’s dance crew is wearing the Spring 2024 collection, packed with new styles and durable essentials. With utilitarian origins running throughout, technical details meet strong silhouettes.

It features two new jeans fits; The Bowey is a 3D women’s style, engineered to be the ultimate boyfriend fit. With a back panel twisted towards the front alongside an artfully bowed leg and loose feel.

The Lenney underlines that the 70’s are back. Low-rise and boot-cut, with a slight opening from the knee. In celebration of the campaign, G-Star launches a range of monochrome graphic tees with a unisex fit, made from 100% organic cotton.