Nasty C named ellesse South Africa brand ambassador

South African rap sensation Nasty C has been named a brand ambassador for lifestyle, leisure brand ellessse.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in ellesse's commitment to authentically representing and celebrating youth culture and streetwear across the continent.

As a multi-award-winning artist and a trailblazer in the African music scene, Nasty C embodies the vibrant spirit and creativity of the youth. His influence extends beyond music, making him a cultural icon whose style and persona resonate deeply with the next generation.

This partnership is in perfect alignment with ellesse’s vision to connect with the African youth through fashion, music, and street culture.

"Nasty C represents everything that ellesse stands for – originality, boldness, and the courage to push boundaries,” Ishani Naicker, brand manager at ellesse said.

"We are excited to have him as the face of our brand, as we work together to elevate streetwear and youth culture in a way that is both authentic and reflective of the diverse communities across southern Africa."

The collaboration will see Nasty C leading various campaigns, including the highly anticipated launch of ellesse’s Spring collection, which draws inspiration from the dynamic energy of African cities and the creative force of its youth.

"I’ve always been about staying true to who I am and where I come from, and that’s why this partnership with ellesse feels so right," said Nasty C. "ellesse is a brand that understands the culture, and together, we’re going to create something special for the people."

ellesse has a rich heritage in blending sports and fashion, and with Nasty C on board, the brand is set to further cement its place as a leading force in African streetwear. This partnership is a movement to inspire and empower the youth to express themselves through fashion and culture.