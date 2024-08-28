MMA Smarties BII names Nando’s SA top advertiser, Checkers top brand for Africa and EMEA

Marketing & Media Marketing
Marketing News South Africa

    Nando’s SA has been named the top advertiser and Checkers top brand in the Africa and EMEA categories of the MMA Smarties Business Impact Index (BII).
    Machine - part of Publicis Worldwide – took top spot in the Creative Agency category, with Publicis Group SA was named Top Agency Network

    Hellosquare was named Top Digital Specialist Agency and SilverstoneCIS trumps the list of the Top Solution Providers.

    The MMA Smarties Business Impact Index (BII) is the first and only global modern marketing index that identifies, ranks and rewards the best agencies, advertisers, brands, and solution providers that make a significant business impact in the modern marketing world.

    This index is based on the rankings of the Smarties Awards’ winners.

    The MMA’s proprietary methodology developed in collaboration with Warc, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, compiles the rankings using finalist and winner data from the awards programmes across the globe.

    The full list of BII winners for 2023 can be found here.

