Courtney Mocke, Joe Public: #WomensMonth - A reminder to honour the women in your life

Image supplied. For Courtney Mocke, integrated strategist, Joe Public, Women’s Month is a profound reminder to honour and celebrate the incredible women who have surrounded her in every area in her life.

“From my mother and grandmother to my sisters, friends, colleagues and mentors… their contributions have profoundly shaped who I am.”

On a personal, professional, and societal level, she says Women’s Month highlights the significance and far-reaching impact of women's diverse and multi-faceted contributions.

“It serves as a reminder to be intentional about acknowledging and expressing gratitude for their inherent strength, essence, and roles in our lives and the world.”

She adds that while she strives to embody this consciousness and gratitude year-round, Women’s Month is a special time to be more intentional and aware of these contributions

What inspired you to pursue a career in your field?

Throughout my business degree, I always held firmly to the belief that what is meant to be, will be.

This faith has guided my journey, especially as I felt a distinct yearning to return to my innate passion for languages, art, literature, and creativity.

This blend of business acumen and creative instinct inspired me to pursue a career that integrates both disciplines.

This intersection is truly where I light up and am energised to contribute the best of myself.

What are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, especially as a woman, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges has been learning to trust my intuition and instincts and, from there, to earn both credibility and trust from others for these insights.

Women possess incredible intuition, which can be our greatest strength if we hone, test, and trust it.

Overcoming this challenge required me to build confidence in my sense of discernment, trust my inner voice to always operate from a point of authenticity and, most importantly, stay true to my values and principles.

As a woman, how do you approach leadership? What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader and how is being a woman an advantage and a disadvantage?

I've been incredibly blessed to be surrounded by female leaders and mentored by a remarkable woman early in my career.

This experience has been formative, as I witnessed the power of women who are secure enough in themselves to uplift other women.

I am passionate about the mutuality of this collective type of empowerment, which I believe is a cornerstone of effective leadership and a distinct advantage of female leadership.

This type of leadership, as witnessed and subsequently embodied by me, is effective because it involves integrity in every endeavour, humility, healthy self-esteem, collaboration and introspection to extend support to others.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

I am particularly proud of being a strategic lead in launching Brutal Fruit Spritzer SheBeen last year in commemoration of Women’s Month.

As South Africa’s first-ever women-only bar, it created a space for women to feel liberated, empowered, and celebrated.

Although it was one of the most daunting and demanding ventures, working with such an impactful female-driven team drove its success, and the positive response from women across South Africa made it a particularly rewarding experience.

It set the tone for the type of work I am passionate about and aspire to further in my career.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in your industry?

I truly believe success hinges on a balanced mindset: a good and intentional balance between work and rest or play, between critical and creative thinking, and between confidence and curiosity.

Anchor yourself confidently in your intuition and allow your values to guide you.

At the same time, remain curious and open-minded, enthusiastic to learn and eager to collaborate.

By nurturing your inner confidence, your curiosity about the world, and your collaboration with others, you are poised for growth.