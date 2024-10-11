Loeries: The joy and anxiety in the age of AI

The Loeries Creative Week photography masterclass From Art to AI, took a deep dive into the opportunities and threats posed by AI in the creative industry. With a panel of accomplished industry professionals, the session explored how AI is simultaneously opening doors and sparking debate about its potential risks.

The Oppo photography masterclass From Art to AI was panelled by seasoned creative professionals. Source: Gallo Images

A key theme of the panel discussion was the role of AI in democratising creative processes.

Lauren Theunissen, lecturer at the Cape Town School of Photography and heads up the Oppo Reno Academy, argues that AI can help "bring cutting-edge technology to young photographers who wouldn’t otherwise have access."

She explained that introducing AI features in mobile devices has made high-end photography more accessible, allowing students to experiment without the prohibitive costs of traditional camera equipment.

"It’s really levelling the playing field," she noted, reflecting on how AI is helping students learn through hands-on exposure to advanced imaging technology.

AI as an enabler

Craig Howes, photographer and editor-in-chief of African Safari Magazine, echoed this sentiment by sharing how how AI has become a key enabler in his work.

"My content has evolved,” he explained. “More than anything, I’m a storyteller, and having a smartphone like the Oppo Reno with its AI functionality has allowed me to become versatile across different fields."

Now, you don’t need expensive cameras to start capturing professional-grade content.

Despite the initial optimism, the panel did not shy away from discussing the potential threats of AI.

The question of whether AI devalues traditional photography and design arose multiple times.

‘AI elevates good work’

Juan Geel, creative director at Machine, cautioned that while AI can speed up the creative process, it risks diluting the value of craftsmanship.

"AI is a great tool when used to elevate good work, but it’s not a replacement for true creativity.”

We still need talent to compose, to capture those candid moments that no algorithm can reproduce.

Adding to this, Howes pointed out that while AI has enhanced his productivity, it has also created a "race for automation" that sometimes strips away the authenticity that audiences crave.

"There’s a lot of content out there that feels soulless because it’s been generated quickly without a human touch," he said.

Striking a balance

Avashnee Moodley, head of marketing at Oppo, expressed the need for balance as technology marches on relentlessly.

"AI shouldn’t replace the core skills of photography or creative expression, but rather complement them," she said.

She explained that this is the philosophy behind the Oppo Reno Academy, which helps young photographers use AI in ways that add value to their work instead of simply automating it.

We want to create a space where AI is seen as a tool for empowerment, not a shortcut to bypass learning the craft.

Evolving role

The panel’s consensus was that AI’s role in the creative industry is still evolving.

While it can democratise access and speed up production, there is a risk of it leading to a loss of quality if not used thoughtfully.

We need to remind young creatives that AI is just one tool in a larger toolkit. It’s how you use it that determines the outcome.

The masterclass concluded with a call for more nuanced discussions about AI’s place in creative work.

As Geel aptly summarised: "AI is not inherently good or bad – it’s all in how we wield it."

With such conversations gaining prominence, it’s clear that AI’s impact on the creative industry will continue to be a topic of lively debate.



