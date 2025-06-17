CannesLions2025: Joe Public adds two more shortlistings

Cannes Lions shortlists released on Tuesday, 17 June include a number of South African agencies, with Joe Public with two shortlistings.

The Film shortlist under A04 Travel, leisure, retail, restaurants & fast-food chains includes Joe Public and Plank, Cape Town for client Chicken Licken, for the campaign Make your family proud.

Joe Public is also shortlisted under F01 – Local Brand for client Nedbank (Youth X product) for the campaign The signwriter with production company, Darling Films.

The Film shortlist under B04 travel, leisure, retail, restaurants & fast-food chains also includes Bananas, Johannesburg / Brains & Brawn, Bangkok, for KFC Thailand, for the campaign Let there be Cake with production companies Carbon Films, Cape Town / TA Prod, Bangkok.

In the Experience: Brand Experience & Activation, shortlisted under Single-market Campaign is Dentsu Creative, Nairobi / Dentsu Creative, Cape Town for client Tusker Lager for the Paralympic Team Kit campaign Stitched with cheer (Country: Kenya).

In the Strategy: Creative Effectiveness shortlisted under Multi-market is Bogota / Draftline Shanghai / Boundless, Johannesburg for client Corona, for the campaign Extra Lime: The Company (Country: Columbia).

Winners

The gold winners were announced last night, Monday, 16 June for:

Audio & Radio: See the winnershere.

Outdoor Lions: See the winners here.

Print & Publishing: See the winners here.

Health: Health & Wellness Lions: See the winners here.

Health: Pharma: See all the winnershere.

The Lions Health Grand Prix for good went to Finch, Sydney / Motion Sickness, Auckland / NZ Herpes Foundation for the campaign The best place in the world to have Herpes (Country: Australia).

Shortlists

Shortlists announced today, Tuesday, 17 June include:

Film: See the full shortlist here

Craft: Design: See the full shortlist here

Digital Craft: See the full shortlist here

Experience: Brand Experience & Activation: See the full shortlist here.

Experience: Creative Business Transformation: See the full shortlist here.

Experience: Creative Commerce: See the full shortlist here.

Strategy: Creative Effectiveness: See the full shortlist here.

Strategy: Creative Strategy: See the full shortlist here.

Experience: Luxury: See the full shortlist here.

Announcements

This afternoon, the Silver and Bronze winners for Craft: Design, Digital Craft, Industry and Film Craft, as well as the Entertainment: Entertainment, Entertainment Lions For Gaming, Entertainment Lions For Music, Entertainment Lions For Sport, will be announced.



For more:

