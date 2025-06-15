#Cannes2025: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Razor PR feature in Engagement Lions shortlists
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has two shortlisted campaigns, both in the Direct Lions category.
Under Consumer Goods, its # TryJanuary campaign for Savanna, for Savanna Cider, is listed.
Its The Beer Ads without Beer campaign for client Heineken Beverages SA, Windhoek Beer is featured under the Use of Humour category.
Razor PR’s campaign Bulletproof Park for Gun Free South Africa is listed under Engagement: PR: Use of Events & Stunts.
Today saw the release of several shortlists.
Craft
Engagement
Entertainment
Entertainment Lions for Gaming
Health
The Health categories were announced on Saturday, 14 June.
Pharma
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
About Danette BreitenbachDanette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Related
Joe Public opens SA's account at #Cannes2025 21 hours African Bank appoints head: strategic communications and public relations 2 days #PrismAwards2025 open with new additions 3 days Representation in action: ACA and Open Chair back 15 lionesses attending Cannes Lions Festival 3 days #BehindtheCampaign: Zulu beats take center stage with Spotify 10 Jun 2025 The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025 winners announced 9 Jun 2025