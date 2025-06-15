Cannes2025: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Razor PR feature in Engagement Lions shortlists

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Razor PR, M&C Saatchi Abel have been named in the Engagement Lions announced Sunday, 15 June 2025.

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has two shortlisted campaigns, both in the Direct Lions category.

Under Consumer Goods, its # TryJanuary campaign for Savanna, for Savanna Cider, is listed.

Its The Beer Ads without Beer campaign for client Heineken Beverages SA, Windhoek Beer is featured under the Use of Humour category.

Razor PR’s campaign Bulletproof Park for Gun Free South Africa is listed under Engagement: PR: Use of Events & Stunts.

Today saw the release of several shortlists.

