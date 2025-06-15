Cannes Lions
Cannes Lions

#Cannes2025: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Razor PR feature in Engagement Lions shortlists

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Razor PR, M&C Saatchi Abel have been named in the Engagement Lions announced Sunday, 15 June 2025.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
15 Jun 2025
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has two shortlisted campaigns, both in the Direct Lions category.

Under Consumer Goods, its # TryJanuary campaign for Savanna, for Savanna Cider, is listed.

Its The Beer Ads without Beer campaign for client Heineken Beverages SA, Windhoek Beer is featured under the Use of Humour category.

Razor PR’s campaign Bulletproof Park for Gun Free South Africa is listed under Engagement: PR: Use of Events & Stunts.

Today saw the release of several shortlists.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

social media, Film, music, Public relations, Direct Lions, gaming, PR Lions, Windhoek, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Savanna, Cannes Lions, M&C Saatchi Abel, sports, influencers, Entertainment Lions, digital craft, Heineken SA, Craft Lions, Industry Craft, Savanna Cider, Razor PR, Gun Free SA, #Cannes2025
