Savanna Premium Cider unveils #TryJanuary campaign

For many of us, this marks the first week back after the festivities – and the first real test of those New Year’s resolutions. Promises to hit the gym every day, and the guilt-laden declarations of a “dry” January. Haibo, January nogal. Everyone knows that January is the longest, hardest month of all – so the notion of a ‘dry’ January might seem extreme to some. But no one can deny that the sober-curious movement is gaining traction and what people want is to explore this curiosity without the pressure to commit.

That’s why Savanna Cider is shaking things up this January with #TryJanuary - a fresh, playful take on Dry January. Because let’s be real: resolutions are absolute, human nature is not.

Savanna’s #TryJanuary celebrates the art of trying, ditching the pressure of perfection and embracing the spirit of curiosity, adventure, and the occasional wobble. This campaign is all about encouraging people to try to make an effort - no matter how big or small - to explore new habits, skills, or goals while enjoying our beloved crisp, dry, quenching taste of Savanna 0.0 Alc Free (or Savanna Dry). Both variants will be on promotion over the two longest months of the year, because ‘Ja neh, it’s all about the balance’. Look out for the Savanna #TryJanuary bundle deals on Savanna 0.0 Alc Free and Savanna Dry at retailers and bottle stores nationwide.

“We’ve all been there”, says Kolosa Kokolo, brand manager of Savanna Premium Cider at Heineken Beverages. “January hits, and suddenly you’re staring at a list of resolutions that feel more like a chore than a choice. That’s why we’re saying, don’t overcommit - just try, because life is about balance.”

Savanna’s #TryJanuary is all about removing the guilt and adding a splash of fun to the New Year. Instead of pressuring yourself to achieve perfection, embrace experimenting with life. Above all, the campaign urges everyone to be kind to themselves, celebrating every small effort as a meaningful step towards a better, more balanced, healthier life. As demonstrated in the ads, dumbbells are great, but so is the occasional dombolo. With Savanna #TryJanuary there is space for both sides of the equation.

Join the movement and start moving

What if there was a walking app that rewards your steps with ice cold bevs? Well, there is!

The Savanna SAVA app is a fun way to walk yourself to your share of R350,000 in cash. And who doesn’t need that in “Januworry”?

Sign Up & Join the Community: Head to SavannaTryJan.co.za to sign up and complete the weekly walking challenges.



Win Rewards: Get rewarded for your efforts with weekly challenges and exclusive Savanna merch. Because trying deserves a little something extra.



Take on the TryAthlon: Participate in Savanna's playful take on a triathlon—with events and activities that celebrate trying, not competing. It's fitness for the fun-loving.



Pop-Up Events: Keep an eye out for pop-up events across the country where you can share your #TryJanuary wins (and fails!) with fellow Savanna fans.

Because in the end, it’s not about what you achieve - it’s about the joy of giving it a go. So, grab a Savanna, raise your glass, and toast to trying.

Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is the largest cider brand in the world by volume according to IWSR 2023 and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry, and witty sense of humour.

Savanna 0.0% Alc Free is made using the same method when making Savanna Dry. The premium cider is then de-alcoholised to less than 0.05% ABV, to deliver the same crisp, dry, and premium quality Savanna taste. Savanna 0.0% Alc Free is available nationwide in the iconic premium 330ml bottle, clearly labelled and fully compliant with South African legislation for alcohol-free products.

Savanna Takes Responsible Drinking Seriously

Savanna Premium Cider is a South African brand that has been designed for adults over the age of 18 years old. We promote the responsible use of the Savanna brand by complying with the code set out by the South African Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education and supported by the Heineken Global Policy for Alcohol Responsibility. The Savanna range including the Savanna 0.0% Alcohol-Free variant is designed for and promoted to adults over the age of 18 years old. We take responsible drinking very seriously, and we will always encourage our fans to do the same.



