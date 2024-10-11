Loeries Creative Week
Loeries Creative Week

#Loeries: International Seminar of Creativity and last night of Awards coming up

11 Oct 2024
Today is the last day of Loeries, and while there are some tired bodies and minds out there, there is still lots on offer.
The International Seminar of creativity is a highlight on the Loereis Creative Week calendar (Image supplied)
The highly acclaimed International Seminar of Creativity takes place today and then in the evening, the one we have all been waiting for, the second and last Loeries awards ceremony and of course the famous Loeries afterparty.

Loeries Expo - 9th - 11th October '24
Loeris Student Expo 2024 powered by Publicis Groupe Africa - 9th - 11th October '2409h00 - 16h00Homecoming Centre
International Seminar of Creativity10h00 - 15h00Homecoming Centre
Loerie Awards, VIP Lounge - Night 218h00 - 22h00City Hall
Loerie Awards - Night 218h00 - 22h00City Hall
Loeries Offical After-Party22h00 - 00h00Cabo Beach Club



