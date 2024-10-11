Trending
#Loeries: International Seminar of Creativity and last night of Awards coming up
Today is the last day of Loeries, and while there are some tired bodies and minds out there, there is still lots on offer.
The International Seminar of creativity is a highlight on the Loereis Creative Week calendar (Image supplied)
The highly acclaimed International Seminar of Creativity takes place today and then in the evening, the one we have all been waiting for, the second and last Loeries awards ceremony and of course the famous Loeries afterparty.
|Loeries Expo - 9th - 11th October '24
|Loeris Student Expo 2024 powered by Publicis Groupe Africa - 9th - 11th October '24
|09h00 - 16h00
|Homecoming Centre
|International Seminar of Creativity
|10h00 - 15h00
|Homecoming Centre
|Loerie Awards, VIP Lounge - Night 2
|18h00 - 22h00
|City Hall
|Loerie Awards - Night 2
|18h00 - 22h00
|City Hall
|Loeries Offical After-Party
|22h00 - 00h00
|Cabo Beach Club
