Loeries: All the winners, VW's Bridget Harpur named marketer of the year

Thursday evening, 10 October the first Loerie winners were announced at a glittering ceremony at the Cape Town City Hall.

Source: © Gallo Images Gallo Images

Bridget Harpur, head of marketing: Volkswagen South Africa was named Marketer of the Year.

“To receive this award in the presence of the best strategic and creative minds from the continent and the Middle East is honestly very humbling,” she said on receiving the award.

She added that everyone in this room has chosen a career that they believe can bring positive change.

“What we do is not just about driving sales and growing brands, but it is about highlighting burning issues, sparking conversations, shaping culture, and creating opportunities for people to think differently.

“We can pave the way for societal change, which is huge, we reflect diversity, challenge stereotypes and package new perspectives. We show the world not what it is but what it could be,” she said.

Friendship and support

Paying homage to the evening's winners she said, “To end up on this screen does not only take innovation and creativity, but it requires massive personal sacrifice and dedication, and I congratulate all of the winners tonight whose brilliant ideas and craft are up here in light.

“Enjoy the recognition, success and champagne, and come back next year even hungrier to make an impact.”

She also thanked her team, saying this is not a solo effort. “To my team and my agencies, which I see as an extension of the Volkswagen team, thank you for bringing your unbelievable talent your excellence, your fire and your passion every day, but also for your friendship and your support.”

Grand Prix

Two Grand Prix were awarded.

In the Brand Identity & Collateral Design – Digital branding category Dash Digital Studio won for the brand Enpower Trading for the campaign Putting The Power In Your Hands.

In the Print - Indoor Posters category Leo Burnett Dubai won for the brand NBA for the campaign The Great Indian Dunk.

All the winners

Digital Crafts - Use of Technology Craft Gold Cheil Dubai Samsung Try Galaxy Try Galaxy Fold Experience Digital Crafts - User Experience Design Craft Certificate Leo Burnett Omantel Omantel Maqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia Craft Certificate DEFIJN (PTY) LTD NeuroXR Cyberful Cyberful - The Future-proof Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Solution Craft Certificate Cheil Dubai Samsung Try Galaxy Try Galaxy Fold Experience Digital - Games & Gamification Silver Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Beyond the Sea Digital - Use of Metaverse, AR and VR Bronze The Hardy Boys Burger King Astro Whopper Astro Whopper Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Tourism, Trade and Investment Made In The Cape Market Digital - Use of AI Gold One Over One Parker Parker Pens Signature Sounds Gold Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper AnNahar Newspaper The New President Digital - Co-creation & User Generated Content Silver Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Make it KFC “What should we fry?” Bronze Saatchi & Saatchi ME Cadillac Vehicles Maseerat Cadillac Bronze Joe Public Nedbank Nedbank Cup Social Commentator Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel The Fire Digital - Data Driven Campaign Silver FP7 McCann Dubai Mcdonalds Mcdonalds After Dinner Dinner Bronze Joe Public Nedbank Nedbank Bank Your Time Digital - Mobile Media Gold Cheil Dubai Samsung Try Galaxy Try Galaxy Fold Experience Silver Promise AfriSam Construction Materials The Vluit Project Campaign Bronze Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa Brand Charmaine Digital - Applications, Games & Interactive tools Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Bronze Dentsu Creative Kenya Food For Education School Feeding Program Tap To Eat Technology Digital - Social Media Campaign Silver Leo Burnett ItsHerWay ItsHerWay #MakeUpForThePayGap Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Bedtime Stories for Business People Bronze Saatchi & Saatchi ME Essity - Nana Sanitary Pads Taboo Totes Digital - Web Browser-based Experience Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC KFC Block Booked Experience Bronze Leo Burnett Protype Font Zael - The Disappearing Font Bronze Leo Burnett Omantel Omantel Maqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia Bronze Saatchi & Saatchi ME Sixieme Son Audio Database Sound Affects B2B Creativity Gold Edelman DP World DP World The Move to -15 Silver Impact BBDO UN Women Anti-child-marriage Child Wedding Cards Bronze Leo Burnett Protype Font Zael - The Disappearing Font Bronze Saatchi & Saatchi ME Sixieme Son Audio Database Sound Affects Bronze Boundless - The Unlimited Agency (Pty) Ltd ABInbev Corona Limetime Guarantee Young Creatives Gold Joe Public Joey Gordon Young Creatives Junior Art Director Design Crafts - Photography Craft Gold Leo Burnett Dubai NBA NBA India The Great Indian Dunk Design Crafts - Illustration Craft Certificate FP7 McCann Dubai Heinz Heinz Ketchup Heinz Insurance Design Crafts - Typography Craft Gold Leo Burnett Protype Font Zael - The Disappearing Font Craft Certificate Leo Burnett Omantel Omantel Maqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia Design Mixed-Media Campaign Bronze Joe Public & SHIFT Nedbank Youth X Youth Honours Board Design - Design for Digital Silver M&C Saatchi Abel M&C Saatchi Abel M&C Saatchi Abel website M&C Saatchi Abel Website Silver One Over One Parker Parker Pens Signature Sounds Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Bedtime Stories for Business People Design - Motion Graphic Design Gold Wicked Pixels Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami Bronze HKLM Roche Brand Education Roche BrandEd Design - Interior Design & Temporary Structures Silver Joe Public & Shift SAB (ABINBEV) Brutal Fruit SheBeen Bronze Livingroom Communication Emirates Development Bank CSR The Lost Camel Bronze Grid Worldwide Spur Steak Ranches Restaurant Interiors Spur Rebrand Design - Industrial & Product Design Silver Publicis Groupe MENAT Babyshop Babyshop ColourCheck Silver Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME Saudia Airlines Sanitizing Prayer Beads ProtecTasbih Design - Architecture Bronze Havas Middle East Pepsico Mountain Dew The Common Ground Graphic Design - Posters & Environmental Graphics Bronze Leo Burnett Dubai NBA NBA India The Great Indian Dunk Bronze Havas Middle East adidas adidas The Female Field Graphic Design - Package Design Bronze SHIFT & Joe Public SAB(ABINBEV) Castle Milk Stout iNkunzi Ibuyile Graphic Design - General Design Gold Leo Burnett Protype Font Zael - The Disappearing Font Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Logos Silver One Over One Jägermeister Meister Market The Hanging Zipper Bronze Grid Worldwide Zakes Bantwini Zakes Bantwini Zakes Bantwini Logo Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Identity Programmes Bronze Grid Worldwide Showmax Streaming Platform Showmax Rebrand Bronze Halo Advertising Pty Ltd Deanston Deanston Cut From a Different Tartan Bronze BCKRDS Stitch Money Stitch Money Brand Identity Program Stitch Money Rebrand Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Digital Branding Grand Prix Dash Digital Studio Enpower Trading Enpower Trading Brand Putting The Power Back In Your Hands Social Impact Campaign Gold Leo Burnett Dubai Home Centre Purpose Initiative The Homecoming Silver Impact BBDO easypaisa easypaisa Audio Nikahnama Silver Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME Saudia Airlines Sanitizing Prayer Beads ProtecTasbih Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Night School Bronze Publicis Groupe MENAT Babyshop Babyshop ColourCheck Bronze Woolworths Agency Woolworths Retail This apple can save the world Bronze FP7 McCann Arla Puck Selfless Shelves Bronze Joe Public SAB (ABINBEV) Brutal Fruit SheBeen Bronze Promise PPS Brand campaign Finding the Forgotten Graduate Print Crafts - Art direction Craft Gold Leo Burnett Dubai NBA NBA India The Great Indian Dunk Jordan Craft Certificate Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa Campaigns Faeces Ink Print Crafts - Writing Campaign Craft Certificate Saatchi & Saatchi ME Kinokuniya Books Ugh, Words Craft Certificate Joe Public Nedbank Nedbank Start Smoking Print Crafts - Photography Craft Gold Leo Burnett Dubai NBA NBA India The Great Indian Dunk - Jordan Print - Print Advertising Campaign Gold Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa Child Pregnancy Zama Campaign Silver Dentsu Creative JHB (Pty) Ltd (2012/195724/07) District Six Museum Never Forget District Six Never Forget District Six: Wedding Day Campaign Silver Adpro Communications Sleepzone Tempur Pillows P(illow)tics Campaign Bronze Halo Advertising Pty Ltd Exclusive Books Bookstore Cultivated Classics Bronze Dentsu Creative JHB (Pty) Ltd (2012/195724/07) NIKON Nikon | Blackboard Community BEHIND MICHAEL Bronze Clockwork Aware.Org Aware.Org Orlando Bronze M&C Saatchi Abel Gun Free South Africa NGO Can’t Imagine Tactical Use of Print Silver Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper AnNahar Newspaper The New President Silver Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper AnNahar Newspaper The Essential Press Guide From The Middle East Silver Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa Campaigns Faeces Ink Print - Indoor Posters Grand Prix Leo Burnett Dubai NBA NBA India The Great Indian Dunk Campaign Bronze Impact BBDO Loto Libanais Loto Libanais Lebanese Odds OOH Crafts - Use of Technology Craft Certificate Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME Saudia Airlines Sanitizing Prayer Beads ProtecTasbih OOH Crafts - Art Direction Campaign Craft Certificate Leo Burnett Dubai NBA NBA India The Great Indian Dunk Jordan OOH Crafts - Photography Campaign Craft Gold Leo Burnett Dubai NBA NBA India The Great Indian Dunk Shaq OOH Crafts - Typography Craft Certificate Havas Middle East adidas adidas The Female Field OOH - Outdoor Media Gold Havas Middle East adidas adidas The Female Field Bronze Leo Burnett Dubai NBA NBA India The Great Indian Dunk Bronze Havas Middle East adidas adidas Sport is her's Bronze Accenture Song Marmite Food Hijack Bronze MetropolitanRepublic ESKORT BRAAI MEATS ESKORT SPRINGBOX OOH - In-Store Silver Publicis Groupe MENAT Babyshop Babyshop ColourCheck Bronze FP7 McCann Arla Puck Selfless Shelves OOH - Transit & Air Silver Ogilvy MyDawa & Kenya Red Cross First Boda First Boda OOH - Ambient Silver M&C Saatchi Abel Lexus South Africa Lexus Park Distance Control Accidental Art Silver Saatchi & Saatchi ME Essity - Nana Sanitary Pads Taboo Totes Silver Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME Saudia Airlines Sanitizing Prayer Beads ProtecTasbih Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Tourism, Trade and Investment Made In The Cape Market Bronze M&C Saatchi Abel Sealand ECONYL Regenerated Nylon Range The Poollution Student - General Design Gold Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd The Margins publication Article for publication Dirty Kitchen Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos Gold The Open Window None Animated Film Trailer Powerless Student - General Design Gold Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography NA Webtoons comic Sky Rats Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos Gold The Animation School (PTY) Ltd 3D Animated Graduation Film Graduation Film By Two Student - Package Design Silver Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd The Mount Nelson Hotel Advent Calendar Nellie Silver Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd SUNDAY GIN SUNDAY GIN Days of our lives Silver Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd Negroni Spirit packaging Design SBAGLIATO Student - Integrated Campaign Silver Red & Yellow Creative School of Business Lego Lego Skins Lego PlayLink Student - Motion Graphic Design Silver University of Pretoria University of Pretoria Title Sequence I'm glad my mom died - Title Sequence Student - Logos and Identity Programmes Silver University of Pretoria SKÁLD Icelandic inspired Furniture SKÁLD - Corporate Identity Student - Motion Graphic Design Silver IIE-Vega Personal NA Callen Fisher Showreel Student - Logos and Identity Programmes Silver The Open Window Skyla Creates Self-promotional Brand Skyla Creates Brand Student - Digital Media Silver Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography Written in Online Visual Journal Written in Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos Silver The Animation School (PTY) Ltd 3D Animated Graduation Film Graduation Film Hard to Swallow Silver The Animation School (PTY) Ltd 3D Animated Graduation Film Graduation Film Out of Hand Student - Television, Cinema & Internet Commercials Bronze IIE-Vega IEC Voting What are you waiting for? Student - Package Design Bronze IIE Vega Montego Montego Cat Food & Sratch Pad Nibble. Scratch. Repeat Student - Architecture, Interior Design & Temporary Structures Bronze IIE Vega OMO OMO Embrace the Splat Student - Package Design Bronze IIE-Vega Protea Wines Wine Box Protea Loadshedding Box Bronze IIE-Vega Babylonstoren Butter Packaging Butter Packaging Student - Motion Graphic Design Bronze University of Pretoria N/A Title Sequence Celestial Kingdom Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos Bronze IIE-Vega NA NA Love Yours Student - Package Design Bronze Red & Yellow Creative School of Business Toughees School Shoes Toughees Bronze IIE-Vega Tastic Rice Beyond the bag Student - Logos and Identity Programmes Bronze Thuli Makhotla DU SOL Ceramics DU SOL Brand Identity Student - Motion Graphic Design Bronze IIE-Vega Red Bull Novel Wings of Ambition Student - Furniture Design Bronze Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography Skye Studio Chandeliers Skye Studio - Sustainable Chandeliers Student - Integrated Campaign Bronze Stellenbosch Academy of Design And Photography FISM FISM FISM Student - Architecture, Interior Design & Temporary Structures Bronze Greenside Design Center College of Design (Pty) Ltd Own design Lighting design Chromaflora Student - Motion Graphic Design Bronze University of Pretoria University of Pretoria Infomotion Your birthday cake might kill you Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos Bronze The Animation School (PTY) Ltd 3D Animated Graduation Film Graduation Film Cloud Line Bronze The Animation School (PTY) Ltd 3D Animated Graduation Film Graduation Film The Elephant Student - Print & Design Crafts - Illustration Craft Gold North-West University Visi Magazine Glyph Poster and Editorial Layout Royal Sans: A Tale of Sun City Craft Certificate Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd The Margins publication Article for publication Dirty Kitchen Craft Certificate Red & Yellow Creative School of Business Bo-Kaap Card Set BO-CAP Student - Print & Design Crafts - Photography Craft Certificate The Open Window N/A Artist's Book The art of being lost Student - Print & Design Crafts - Illustration Craft Certificate The Open Window N/A Editorial Illustration If loneliness is an epidemic, how do we treat it? Craft Certificate The Open Window N/A Zine Aging Olympians Student - Digital Crafts Craft Certificate Greenside Design Center College of Design (Pty) Ltd Penguin Books Ernest Hemingway: The Old Man and The Sea Literature Reimagined

Tables: Andre Rademan

Additional reporting: Danette Breitenbach