#Loeries: All the winners, VW's Bridget Harpur named marketer of the year

10 Oct 2024
10 Oct 2024
Thursday evening, 10 October the first Loerie winners were announced at a glittering ceremony at the Cape Town City Hall.
Bridget Harpur, head of marketing: Volkswagen South Africa was named Marketer of the Year
Source: © Gallo Images Gallo Images (Left) Preetesh Sewraj, CEO The Loeries, (centre) Bridget Harpur, head of marketing: Volkswagen South Africa was named Marketer of the Year, and (right)

Kabelo Moshapalo, incoming Loeries Chairperson and CCO Ogilvy Johannesburg

Bridget Harpur, head of marketing: Volkswagen South Africa was named Marketer of the Year.

“To receive this award in the presence of the best strategic and creative minds from the continent and the Middle East is honestly very humbling,” she said on receiving the award.

She added that everyone in this room has chosen a career that they believe can bring positive change.

“What we do is not just about driving sales and growing brands, but it is about highlighting burning issues, sparking conversations, shaping culture, and creating opportunities for people to think differently.

“We can pave the way for societal change, which is huge, we reflect diversity, challenge stereotypes and package new perspectives. We show the world not what it is but what it could be,” she said.

Friendship and support

Paying homage to the evening's winners she said, “To end up on this screen does not only take innovation and creativity, but it requires massive personal sacrifice and dedication, and I congratulate all of the winners tonight whose brilliant ideas and craft are up here in light.

“Enjoy the recognition, success and champagne, and come back next year even hungrier to make an impact.”

She also thanked her team, saying this is not a solo effort. “To my team and my agencies, which I see as an extension of the Volkswagen team, thank you for bringing your unbelievable talent your excellence, your fire and your passion every day, but also for your friendship and your support.”

Grand Prix

Two Grand Prix were awarded.

In the Brand Identity & Collateral Design – Digital branding category Dash Digital Studio won for the brand Enpower Trading for the campaign Putting The Power In Your Hands.

In the Print - Indoor Posters category Leo Burnett Dubai won for the brand NBA for the campaign The Great Indian Dunk.

All the winners

Digital Crafts - Use of Technology
Craft GoldCheil DubaiSamsungTry GalaxyTry Galaxy Fold Experience
Digital Crafts - User Experience Design
Craft CertificateLeo BurnettOmantelOmantelMaqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia
Craft CertificateDEFIJN (PTY) LTDNeuroXRCyberfulCyberful - The Future-proof Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Solution
Craft CertificateCheil DubaiSamsungTry GalaxyTry Galaxy Fold Experience
Digital - Games & Gamification
SilverOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFCBeyond the Sea
Digital - Use of Metaverse, AR and VR
BronzeThe Hardy BoysBurger KingAstro WhopperAstro Whopper
BronzeAccenture Song WesgroTourism, Trade and InvestmentMade In The Cape Market
Digital - Use of AI
GoldOne Over OneParkerParker PensSignature Sounds
GoldImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperAnNahar NewspaperThe New President
Digital - Co-creation & User Generated Content
SilverOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFCMake it KFC “What should we fry?”
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi MECadillacVehiclesMaseerat Cadillac
BronzeJoe Public NedbankNedbank CupSocial Commentator
BronzeJoe Public Chicken Licken Rock My SoulFeel The Fire
Digital - Data Driven Campaign
SilverFP7 McCann DubaiMcdonaldsMcdonalds After Dinner Dinner
BronzeJoe PublicNedbankNedbankBank Your Time
Digital - Mobile Media
GoldCheil DubaiSamsungTry GalaxyTry Galaxy Fold Experience
SilverPromiseAfriSamConstruction MaterialsThe Vluit Project
Campaign BronzeJoe Public Amnesty International South AfricaBrand Charmaine
Digital - Applications, Games & Interactive tools
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
BronzeDentsu Creative KenyaFood For EducationSchool Feeding ProgramTap To Eat Technology
Digital - Social Media Campaign
SilverLeo BurnettItsHerWayItsHerWay#MakeUpForThePayGap
SilverTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsBedtime Stories for Business People
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi MEEssity - NanaSanitary PadsTaboo Totes
Digital - Web Browser-based Experience
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFCKFC Block Booked Experience
BronzeLeo BurnettProtypeFontZael - The Disappearing Font
BronzeLeo BurnettOmantelOmantelMaqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi MESixieme SonAudio DatabaseSound Affects
B2B Creativity
GoldEdelmanDP WorldDP WorldThe Move to -15
SilverImpact BBDOUN WomenAnti-child-marriageChild Wedding Cards
BronzeLeo BurnettProtypeFontZael - The Disappearing Font
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi MESixieme SonAudio DatabaseSound Affects
BronzeBoundless - The Unlimited Agency (Pty) LtdABInbevCoronaLimetime Guarantee
Young Creatives
GoldJoe Public Joey GordonYoung CreativesJunior Art Director
Design Crafts - Photography
Craft GoldLeo Burnett DubaiNBANBA IndiaThe Great Indian Dunk
Design Crafts - Illustration
Craft CertificateFP7 McCann DubaiHeinzHeinz KetchupHeinz Insurance
Design Crafts - Typography
Craft GoldLeo BurnettProtypeFontZael - The Disappearing Font
Craft CertificateLeo BurnettOmantelOmantelMaqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia
Design Mixed-Media Campaign
BronzeJoe Public & SHIFTNedbankYouth XYouth Honours Board
Design - Design for Digital
SilverM&C Saatchi AbelM&C Saatchi AbelM&C Saatchi Abel websiteM&C Saatchi Abel Website
SilverOne Over OneParkerParker PensSignature Sounds
SilverTBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsBedtime Stories for Business People
Design - Motion Graphic Design
GoldWicked PixelsJohnnie Walker Blue LabelElusive Umami
BronzeHKLMRocheBrand EducationRoche BrandEd
Design - Interior Design & Temporary Structures
SilverJoe Public & ShiftSAB (ABINBEV)Brutal FruitSheBeen
BronzeLivingroom CommunicationEmirates Development BankCSRThe Lost Camel
BronzeGrid WorldwideSpur Steak RanchesRestaurant InteriorsSpur Rebrand
Design - Industrial & Product Design
SilverPublicis Groupe MENATBabyshopBabyshopColourCheck
SilverLeo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi MESaudia AirlinesSanitizing Prayer Beads ProtecTasbih
Design - Architecture
BronzeHavas Middle EastPepsicoMountain DewThe Common Ground
Graphic Design - Posters & Environmental Graphics
BronzeLeo Burnett DubaiNBANBA IndiaThe Great Indian Dunk
BronzeHavas Middle EastadidasadidasThe Female Field
Graphic Design - Package Design
BronzeSHIFT & Joe PublicSAB(ABINBEV)Castle Milk StoutiNkunzi Ibuyile
Graphic Design - General Design
GoldLeo BurnettProtypeFontZael - The Disappearing Font
Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Logos
SilverOne Over OneJägermeisterMeister MarketThe Hanging Zipper
BronzeGrid WorldwideZakes BantwiniZakes BantwiniZakes Bantwini Logo
Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Identity Programmes
BronzeGrid WorldwideShowmaxStreaming PlatformShowmax Rebrand
BronzeHalo Advertising Pty LtdDeanstonDeanston Cut From a Different Tartan
BronzeBCKRDSStitch MoneyStitch Money Brand Identity ProgramStitch Money Rebrand
Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Digital Branding
Grand PrixDash Digital StudioEnpower TradingEnpower Trading BrandPutting The Power Back In Your Hands
Social Impact Campaign
GoldLeo Burnett DubaiHome CentrePurpose InitiativeThe Homecoming
SilverImpact BBDOeasypaisaeasypaisaAudio Nikahnama
SilverLeo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME Saudia AirlinesSanitizing Prayer Beads ProtecTasbih
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night SchoolNight School
BronzePublicis Groupe MENATBabyshopBabyshopColourCheck
BronzeWoolworths AgencyWoolworthsRetailThis apple can save the world
BronzeFP7 McCannArlaPuckSelfless Shelves
BronzeJoe Public SAB (ABINBEV)Brutal FruitSheBeen
BronzePromisePPS Brand campaignFinding the Forgotten Graduate
Print Crafts - Art direction
Craft GoldLeo Burnett DubaiNBANBA IndiaThe Great Indian Dunk Jordan
Craft CertificateJoe Public Amnesty International South AfricaCampaignsFaeces Ink
Print Crafts - Writing
Campaign Craft CertificateSaatchi & Saatchi MEKinokuniyaBooksUgh, Words
Craft CertificateJoe Public NedbankNedbank Start Smoking
Print Crafts - Photography
Craft GoldLeo Burnett DubaiNBANBA IndiaThe Great Indian Dunk - Jordan
Print - Print Advertising
Campaign GoldJoe Public Amnesty International South AfricaChild PregnancyZama
Campaign SilverDentsu Creative JHB (Pty) Ltd (2012/195724/07)District Six MuseumNever Forget District SixNever Forget District Six: Wedding Day
Campaign SilverAdpro Communications SleepzoneTempur PillowsP(illow)tics
Campaign BronzeHalo Advertising Pty LtdExclusive BooksBookstoreCultivated Classics
BronzeDentsu Creative JHB (Pty) Ltd (2012/195724/07)NIKONNikon | Blackboard Community BEHIND MICHAEL
BronzeClockworkAware.OrgAware.OrgOrlando
BronzeM&C Saatchi AbelGun Free South AfricaNGO Can’t Imagine
Tactical Use of Print
SilverImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperAnNahar NewspaperThe New President
SilverImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperAnNahar NewspaperThe Essential Press Guide From The Middle East
SilverJoe Public Amnesty International South AfricaCampaignsFaeces Ink
Print - Indoor Posters
Grand PrixLeo Burnett DubaiNBANBA IndiaThe Great Indian Dunk
Campaign BronzeImpact BBDOLoto LibanaisLoto LibanaisLebanese Odds
OOH Crafts - Use of Technology
Craft CertificateLeo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi MESaudia AirlinesSanitizing Prayer Beads ProtecTasbih
OOH Crafts - Art Direction
Campaign Craft CertificateLeo Burnett DubaiNBANBA IndiaThe Great Indian Dunk Jordan
OOH Crafts - Photography
Campaign Craft GoldLeo Burnett DubaiNBANBA IndiaThe Great Indian Dunk Shaq
OOH Crafts - Typography
Craft CertificateHavas Middle EastadidasadidasThe Female Field
OOH - Outdoor Media
GoldHavas Middle EastadidasadidasThe Female Field
BronzeLeo Burnett DubaiNBANBA IndiaThe Great Indian Dunk
BronzeHavas Middle EastadidasadidasSport is her's
BronzeAccenture Song MarmiteFood Hijack
BronzeMetropolitanRepublicESKORTBRAAI MEATSESKORT SPRINGBOX
OOH - In-Store
SilverPublicis Groupe MENATBabyshopBabyshopColourCheck
BronzeFP7 McCannArlaPuckSelfless Shelves
OOH - Transit & Air
SilverOgilvyMyDawa & Kenya Red CrossFirst BodaFirst Boda
OOH - Ambient
SilverM&C Saatchi AbelLexus South AfricaLexus Park Distance ControlAccidental Art
SilverSaatchi & Saatchi MEEssity - NanaSanitary PadsTaboo Totes
SilverLeo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME Saudia AirlinesSanitizing Prayer Beads ProtecTasbih
BronzeAccenture SongWesgroTourism, Trade and InvestmentMade In The Cape Market
BronzeM&C Saatchi AbelSealandECONYL Regenerated Nylon RangeThe Poollution
Student - General Design
GoldCape Town Creative Academy (Pty) LtdThe Margins publicationArticle for publicationDirty Kitchen
Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
GoldThe Open WindowNoneAnimated Film TrailerPowerless
Student - General Design
GoldStellenbosch Academy of Design and PhotographyNAWebtoons comicSky Rats
Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
GoldThe Animation School (PTY) Ltd3D Animated Graduation FilmGraduation FilmBy Two
Student - Package Design
SilverCape Town Creative Academy (Pty) LtdThe Mount Nelson HotelAdvent CalendarNellie
SilverCape Town Creative Academy (Pty) LtdSUNDAY GINSUNDAY GINDays of our lives
SilverCape Town Creative Academy (Pty) LtdNegroniSpirit packaging DesignSBAGLIATO
Student - Integrated Campaign
SilverRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessLegoLego SkinsLego PlayLink
Student - Motion Graphic Design
SilverUniversity of PretoriaUniversity of PretoriaTitle SequenceI'm glad my mom died - Title Sequence
Student - Logos and Identity Programmes
SilverUniversity of PretoriaSKÁLDIcelandic inspired FurnitureSKÁLD - Corporate Identity
Student - Motion Graphic Design
SilverIIE-VegaPersonalNACallen Fisher Showreel
Student - Logos and Identity Programmes
SilverThe Open WindowSkyla CreatesSelf-promotional BrandSkyla Creates Brand
Student - Digital Media
SilverStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyWritten inOnline Visual JournalWritten in
Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
SilverThe Animation School (PTY) Ltd3D Animated Graduation FilmGraduation FilmHard to Swallow
SilverThe Animation School (PTY) Ltd3D Animated Graduation FilmGraduation FilmOut of Hand
Student - Television, Cinema & Internet Commercials
BronzeIIE-VegaIECVotingWhat are you waiting for?
Student - Package Design
BronzeIIE VegaMontegoMontego Cat Food & Sratch PadNibble. Scratch. Repeat
Student - Architecture, Interior Design & Temporary Structures
BronzeIIE VegaOMOOMOEmbrace the Splat
Student - Package Design
BronzeIIE-VegaProtea WinesWine BoxProtea Loadshedding Box
BronzeIIE-VegaBabylonstorenButter PackagingButter Packaging
Student - Motion Graphic Design
BronzeUniversity of PretoriaN/ATitle SequenceCelestial Kingdom
Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
BronzeIIE-VegaNANALove Yours
Student - Package Design
BronzeRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessTougheesSchool ShoesToughees
BronzeIIE-VegaTasticRiceBeyond the bag
Student - Logos and Identity Programmes
BronzeThuli MakhotlaDU SOLCeramicsDU SOL Brand Identity
Student - Motion Graphic Design
BronzeIIE-VegaRed BullNovelWings of Ambition
Student - Furniture Design
BronzeStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographySkye StudioChandeliersSkye Studio - Sustainable Chandeliers
Student - Integrated Campaign
BronzeStellenbosch Academy of Design And PhotographyFISMFISMFISM
Student - Architecture, Interior Design & Temporary Structures
BronzeGreenside Design Center College of Design (Pty) LtdOwn designLighting design Chromaflora
Student - Motion Graphic Design
BronzeUniversity of PretoriaUniversity of PretoriaInfomotionYour birthday cake might kill you
Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
BronzeThe Animation School (PTY) Ltd3D Animated Graduation FilmGraduation FilmCloud Line
BronzeThe Animation School (PTY) Ltd3D Animated Graduation FilmGraduation FilmThe Elephant
Student - Print & Design Crafts - Illustration
Craft GoldNorth-West UniversityVisi MagazineGlyph Poster and Editorial LayoutRoyal Sans: A Tale of Sun City
Craft CertificateCape Town Creative Academy (Pty) LtdThe Margins publicationArticle for publicationDirty Kitchen
Craft CertificateRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessBo-KaapCard SetBO-CAP
Student - Print & Design Crafts - Photography
Craft CertificateThe Open WindowN/AArtist's BookThe art of being lost
Student - Print & Design Crafts - Illustration
Craft CertificateThe Open WindowN/AEditorial IllustrationIf loneliness is an epidemic, how do we treat it?
Craft CertificateThe Open WindowN/AZineAging Olympians
Student - Digital Crafts
Craft CertificateGreenside Design Center College of Design (Pty) LtdPenguin BooksErnest Hemingway: The Old Man and The SeaLiterature Reimagined

Tables: Andre Rademan
Additional reporting: Danette Breitenbach

