Trending
#Loeries: All the winners, VW's Bridget Harpur named marketer of the year
Bridget Harpur, head of marketing: Volkswagen South Africa was named Marketer of the Year.
“To receive this award in the presence of the best strategic and creative minds from the continent and the Middle East is honestly very humbling,” she said on receiving the award.
She added that everyone in this room has chosen a career that they believe can bring positive change.
“What we do is not just about driving sales and growing brands, but it is about highlighting burning issues, sparking conversations, shaping culture, and creating opportunities for people to think differently.
“We can pave the way for societal change, which is huge, we reflect diversity, challenge stereotypes and package new perspectives. We show the world not what it is but what it could be,” she said.
Friendship and support
Paying homage to the evening's winners she said, “To end up on this screen does not only take innovation and creativity, but it requires massive personal sacrifice and dedication, and I congratulate all of the winners tonight whose brilliant ideas and craft are up here in light.
“Enjoy the recognition, success and champagne, and come back next year even hungrier to make an impact.”
She also thanked her team, saying this is not a solo effort. “To my team and my agencies, which I see as an extension of the Volkswagen team, thank you for bringing your unbelievable talent your excellence, your fire and your passion every day, but also for your friendship and your support.”
Grand Prix
Two Grand Prix were awarded.
In the Brand Identity & Collateral Design – Digital branding category Dash Digital Studio won for the brand Enpower Trading for the campaign Putting The Power In Your Hands.
In the Print - Indoor Posters category Leo Burnett Dubai won for the brand NBA for the campaign The Great Indian Dunk.
All the winners
|Digital Crafts - Use of Technology
|Craft Gold
|Cheil Dubai
|Samsung
|Try Galaxy
|Try Galaxy Fold Experience
|Digital Crafts - User Experience Design
|Craft Certificate
|Leo Burnett
|Omantel
|Omantel
|Maqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia
|Craft Certificate
|DEFIJN (PTY) LTD
|NeuroXR
|Cyberful
|Cyberful - The Future-proof Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Solution
|Craft Certificate
|Cheil Dubai
|Samsung
|Try Galaxy
|Try Galaxy Fold Experience
|Digital - Games & Gamification
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Beyond the Sea
|Digital - Use of Metaverse, AR and VR
|Bronze
|The Hardy Boys
|Burger King
|Astro Whopper
|Astro Whopper
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Tourism, Trade and Investment
|Made In The Cape Market
|Digital - Use of AI
|Gold
|One Over One
|Parker
|Parker Pens
|Signature Sounds
|Gold
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|AnNahar Newspaper
|The New President
|Digital - Co-creation & User Generated Content
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|Make it KFC “What should we fry?”
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Cadillac
|Vehicles
|Maseerat Cadillac
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup
|Social Commentator
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel The Fire
|Digital - Data Driven Campaign
|Silver
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Mcdonalds
|Mcdonalds
|After Dinner Dinner
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Bank Your Time
|Digital - Mobile Media
|Gold
|Cheil Dubai
|Samsung
|Try Galaxy
|Try Galaxy Fold Experience
|Silver
|Promise
|AfriSam
|Construction Materials
|The Vluit Project
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Brand
|Charmaine
|Digital - Applications, Games & Interactive tools
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative Kenya
|Food For Education
|School Feeding Program
|Tap To Eat Technology
|Digital - Social Media Campaign
|Silver
|Leo Burnett
|ItsHerWay
|ItsHerWay
|#MakeUpForThePayGap
|Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Bedtime Stories for Business People
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Essity - Nana
|Sanitary Pads
|Taboo Totes
|Digital - Web Browser-based Experience
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC
|KFC Block Booked Experience
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett
|Protype
|Font
|Zael - The Disappearing Font
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett
|Omantel
|Omantel
|Maqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Sixieme Son
|Audio Database
|Sound Affects
|B2B Creativity
|Gold
|Edelman
|DP World
|DP World
|The Move to -15
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|UN Women
|Anti-child-marriage
|Child Wedding Cards
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett
|Protype
|Font
|Zael - The Disappearing Font
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Sixieme Son
|Audio Database
|Sound Affects
|Bronze
|Boundless - The Unlimited Agency (Pty) Ltd
|ABInbev
|Corona
|Limetime Guarantee
|Young Creatives
|Gold
|Joe Public
|Joey Gordon
|Young Creatives
|Junior Art Director
|Design Crafts - Photography
|Craft Gold
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|NBA
|NBA India
|The Great Indian Dunk
|Design Crafts - Illustration
|Craft Certificate
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Heinz
|Heinz Ketchup
|Heinz Insurance
|Design Crafts - Typography
|Craft Gold
|Leo Burnett
|Protype
|Font
|Zael - The Disappearing Font
|Craft Certificate
|Leo Burnett
|Omantel
|Omantel
|Maqroo – The first Arabic font for dyslexia
|Design Mixed-Media Campaign
|Bronze
|Joe Public & SHIFT
|Nedbank
|Youth X
|Youth Honours Board
|Design - Design for Digital
|Silver
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|M&C Saatchi Abel website
|M&C Saatchi Abel Website
|Silver
|One Over One
|Parker
|Parker Pens
|Signature Sounds
|Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Bedtime Stories for Business People
|Design - Motion Graphic Design
|Gold
|Wicked Pixels
|Johnnie Walker
|Blue Label
|Elusive Umami
|Bronze
|HKLM
|Roche
|Brand Education
|Roche BrandEd
|Design - Interior Design & Temporary Structures
|Silver
|Joe Public & Shift
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Brutal Fruit
|SheBeen
|Bronze
|Livingroom Communication
|Emirates Development Bank
|CSR
|The Lost Camel
|Bronze
|Grid Worldwide
|Spur Steak Ranches
|Restaurant Interiors
|Spur Rebrand
|Design - Industrial & Product Design
|Silver
|Publicis Groupe MENAT
|Babyshop
|Babyshop
|ColourCheck
|Silver
|Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Saudia Airlines
|Sanitizing Prayer Beads
|ProtecTasbih
|Design - Architecture
|Bronze
|Havas Middle East
|Pepsico
|Mountain Dew
|The Common Ground
|Graphic Design - Posters & Environmental Graphics
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|NBA
|NBA India
|The Great Indian Dunk
|Bronze
|Havas Middle East
|adidas
|adidas
|The Female Field
|Graphic Design - Package Design
|Bronze
|SHIFT & Joe Public
|SAB(ABINBEV)
|Castle Milk Stout
|iNkunzi Ibuyile
|Graphic Design - General Design
|Gold
|Leo Burnett
|Protype
|Font
|Zael - The Disappearing Font
|Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Logos
|Silver
|One Over One
|Jägermeister
|Meister Market
|The Hanging Zipper
|Bronze
|Grid Worldwide
|Zakes Bantwini
|Zakes Bantwini
|Zakes Bantwini Logo
|Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Identity Programmes
|Bronze
|Grid Worldwide
|Showmax
|Streaming Platform
|Showmax Rebrand
|Bronze
|Halo Advertising Pty Ltd
|Deanston
|Deanston
|Cut From a Different Tartan
|Bronze
|BCKRDS
|Stitch Money
|Stitch Money Brand Identity Program
|Stitch Money Rebrand
|Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Digital Branding
|Grand Prix
|Dash Digital Studio
|Enpower Trading
|Enpower Trading Brand
|Putting The Power Back In Your Hands
|Social Impact Campaign
|Gold
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|Home Centre
|Purpose Initiative
|The Homecoming
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|easypaisa
|easypaisa
|Audio Nikahnama
|Silver
|Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Saudia Airlines
|Sanitizing Prayer Beads
|ProtecTasbih
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Night School
|Bronze
|Publicis Groupe MENAT
|Babyshop
|Babyshop
|ColourCheck
|Bronze
|Woolworths Agency
|Woolworths
|Retail
|This apple can save the world
|Bronze
|FP7 McCann
|Arla
|Puck
|Selfless Shelves
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Brutal Fruit
|SheBeen
|Bronze
|Promise
|PPS
|Brand campaign
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Print Crafts - Art direction
|Craft Gold
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|NBA
|NBA India
|The Great Indian Dunk Jordan
|Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Campaigns
|Faeces Ink
|Print Crafts - Writing
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Kinokuniya
|Books
|Ugh, Words
|Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Start Smoking
|Print Crafts - Photography
|Craft Gold
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|NBA
|NBA India
|The Great Indian Dunk - Jordan
|Print - Print Advertising
|Campaign Gold
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Child Pregnancy
|Zama
|Campaign Silver
|Dentsu Creative JHB (Pty) Ltd (2012/195724/07)
|District Six Museum
|Never Forget District Six
|Never Forget District Six: Wedding Day
|Campaign Silver
|Adpro Communications
|Sleepzone
|Tempur Pillows
|P(illow)tics
|Campaign Bronze
|Halo Advertising Pty Ltd
|Exclusive Books
|Bookstore
|Cultivated Classics
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative JHB (Pty) Ltd (2012/195724/07)
|NIKON
|Nikon | Blackboard Community
|BEHIND MICHAEL
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org
|Aware.Org
|Orlando
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Gun Free South Africa
|NGO
|Can’t Imagine
|Tactical Use of Print
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|AnNahar Newspaper
|The New President
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|AnNahar Newspaper
|The Essential Press Guide From The Middle East
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Campaigns
|Faeces Ink
|Print - Indoor Posters
|Grand Prix
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|NBA
|NBA India
|The Great Indian Dunk
|Campaign Bronze
|Impact BBDO
|Loto Libanais
|Loto Libanais
|Lebanese Odds
|OOH Crafts - Use of Technology
|Craft Certificate
|Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Saudia Airlines
|Sanitizing Prayer Beads
|ProtecTasbih
|OOH Crafts - Art Direction
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|NBA
|NBA India
|The Great Indian Dunk Jordan
|OOH Crafts - Photography
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|NBA
|NBA India
|The Great Indian Dunk Shaq
|OOH Crafts - Typography
|Craft Certificate
|Havas Middle East
|adidas
|adidas
|The Female Field
|OOH - Outdoor Media
|Gold
|Havas Middle East
|adidas
|adidas
|The Female Field
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|NBA
|NBA India
|The Great Indian Dunk
|Bronze
|Havas Middle East
|adidas
|adidas
|Sport is her's
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Marmite
|Food
|Hijack
|Bronze
|MetropolitanRepublic
|ESKORT
|BRAAI MEATS
|ESKORT SPRINGBOX
|OOH - In-Store
|Silver
|Publicis Groupe MENAT
|Babyshop
|Babyshop
|ColourCheck
|Bronze
|FP7 McCann
|Arla
|Puck
|Selfless Shelves
|OOH - Transit & Air
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|MyDawa & Kenya Red Cross
|First Boda
|First Boda
|OOH - Ambient
|Silver
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Lexus South Africa
|Lexus Park Distance Control
|Accidental Art
|Silver
|Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Essity - Nana
|Sanitary Pads
|Taboo Totes
|Silver
|Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME
|Saudia Airlines
|Sanitizing Prayer Beads
|ProtecTasbih
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Wesgro
|Tourism, Trade and Investment
|Made In The Cape Market
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Sealand
|ECONYL Regenerated Nylon Range
|The Poollution
|Student - General Design
|Gold
|Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd
|The Margins publication
|Article for publication
|Dirty Kitchen
|Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|Gold
|The Open Window
|None
|Animated Film Trailer
|Powerless
|Student - General Design
|Gold
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|NA
|Webtoons comic
|Sky Rats
|Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|Gold
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|3D Animated Graduation Film
|Graduation Film
|By Two
|Student - Package Design
|Silver
|Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd
|The Mount Nelson Hotel
|Advent Calendar
|Nellie
|Silver
|Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd
|SUNDAY GIN
|SUNDAY GIN
|Days of our lives
|Silver
|Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd
|Negroni
|Spirit packaging Design
|SBAGLIATO
|Student - Integrated Campaign
|Silver
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Lego
|Lego Skins
|Lego PlayLink
|Student - Motion Graphic Design
|Silver
|University of Pretoria
|University of Pretoria
|Title Sequence
|I'm glad my mom died - Title Sequence
|Student - Logos and Identity Programmes
|Silver
|University of Pretoria
|SKÁLD
|Icelandic inspired Furniture
|SKÁLD - Corporate Identity
|Student - Motion Graphic Design
|Silver
|IIE-Vega
|Personal
|NA
|Callen Fisher Showreel
|Student - Logos and Identity Programmes
|Silver
|The Open Window
|Skyla Creates
|Self-promotional Brand
|Skyla Creates Brand
|Student - Digital Media
|Silver
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Written in
|Online Visual Journal
|Written in
|Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|Silver
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|3D Animated Graduation Film
|Graduation Film
|Hard to Swallow
|Silver
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|3D Animated Graduation Film
|Graduation Film
|Out of Hand
|Student - Television, Cinema & Internet Commercials
|Bronze
|IIE-Vega
|IEC
|Voting
|What are you waiting for?
|Student - Package Design
|Bronze
|IIE Vega
|Montego
|Montego Cat Food & Sratch Pad
|Nibble. Scratch. Repeat
|Student - Architecture, Interior Design & Temporary Structures
|Bronze
|IIE Vega
|OMO
|OMO
|Embrace the Splat
|Student - Package Design
|Bronze
|IIE-Vega
|Protea Wines
|Wine Box
|Protea Loadshedding Box
|Bronze
|IIE-Vega
|Babylonstoren
|Butter Packaging
|Butter Packaging
|Student - Motion Graphic Design
|Bronze
|University of Pretoria
|N/A
|Title Sequence
|Celestial Kingdom
|Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|Bronze
|IIE-Vega
|NA
|NA
|Love Yours
|Student - Package Design
|Bronze
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Toughees
|School Shoes
|Toughees
|Bronze
|IIE-Vega
|Tastic
|Rice
|Beyond the bag
|Student - Logos and Identity Programmes
|Bronze
|Thuli Makhotla
|DU SOL
|Ceramics
|DU SOL Brand Identity
|Student - Motion Graphic Design
|Bronze
|IIE-Vega
|Red Bull
|Novel
|Wings of Ambition
|Student - Furniture Design
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Skye Studio
|Chandeliers
|Skye Studio - Sustainable Chandeliers
|Student - Integrated Campaign
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design And Photography
|FISM
|FISM
|FISM
|Student - Architecture, Interior Design & Temporary Structures
|Bronze
|Greenside Design Center College of Design (Pty) Ltd
|Own design
|Lighting design
|Chromaflora
|Student - Motion Graphic Design
|Bronze
|University of Pretoria
|University of Pretoria
|Infomotion
|Your birthday cake might kill you
|Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|Bronze
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|3D Animated Graduation Film
|Graduation Film
|Cloud Line
|Bronze
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|3D Animated Graduation Film
|Graduation Film
|The Elephant
|Student - Print & Design Crafts - Illustration
|Craft Gold
|North-West University
|Visi Magazine
|Glyph Poster and Editorial Layout
|Royal Sans: A Tale of Sun City
|Craft Certificate
|Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd
|The Margins publication
|Article for publication
|Dirty Kitchen
|Craft Certificate
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Bo-Kaap
|Card Set
|BO-CAP
|Student - Print & Design Crafts - Photography
|Craft Certificate
|The Open Window
|N/A
|Artist's Book
|The art of being lost
|Student - Print & Design Crafts - Illustration
|Craft Certificate
|The Open Window
|N/A
|Editorial Illustration
|If loneliness is an epidemic, how do we treat it?
|Craft Certificate
|The Open Window
|N/A
|Zine
|Aging Olympians
|Student - Digital Crafts
|Craft Certificate
|Greenside Design Center College of Design (Pty) Ltd
|Penguin Books
|Ernest Hemingway: The Old Man and The Sea
|Literature Reimagined
Tables: Andre Rademan
Additional reporting: Danette Breitenbach