Loeries2024: How TikTok and SABC use co-creation to enhance brand loyalty and community

Co-creation emerged as a standout theme at Loeries Creative Week, where influential brands like TikTok and SABC underscored the importance of engaging audiences to cultivate authentic brand voices and vibrant communities.

SABC presenters were on one of the masterclass panels. Sours: Karabo Ledwaba.

This collaborative approach not only enhances brand loyalty but also transforms the way companies connect with their consumers, making creativity a shared experience.

Deanne Hoffhuis, TikTok’s creative and brand consultant, emphasised this point in her presentation on Thursday, urging brands to "get over themselves" and conquer the "cringey mountain" to achieve real success. “Don’t dictate, co-create,” she advised, illustrating how successful brands engage with both consumers and fellow brands in the comment sections of their content. These interactions have become crucial for enhancing entertainment value and establishing a unique brand voice, demonstrating that genuine dialogue can lead to richer, more engaging experiences.

Hoffhuis pointed to a notable example: the Reesa Teesa TikTok viral series. Reesa's humorous story about her ex-husband promising her a BMW—only for that promise to go unfulfilled—struck a chord with her audience. She used this relatable narrative to connect on deeper themes of expectations in relationships. However, Hoffhuis noted that BMW’s response was lackluster; they played it safe instead of capitalising on the opportunity to engage more meaningfully with Reesa’s story.

In a related SABC masterclass, DJ Sabby, also known as Sabelo Mtshali and the breakfast show host for Metro FM, emphasised the challenges of the current attention economy. "The attention economy is in a bad state," he said, acknowledging the distractions that smartphones pose. He stressed the importance of storytelling, noting that while audiences once engaged with a single topic for an entire hour, that’s no longer feasible.

Recognising this shift, Metro FM adapted by moving beyond simply reading listener comments. They began sharing voice notes, capturing the emotion and personality of their audience, which helped foster a sense of community and beloning. “If there is no emotion, there is no radio,” Mtshali asserted, reminding attendees that it’s essential to consider the diverse backgrounds of national listeners—encompassing different ages, cultures, genders, and socio-economic statuses.

Through these insights, it’s clear that co-creation and authentic engagement are key to navigating the complexities of today’s media landscape.