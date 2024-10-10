Maximising Your ERP and CRM investments: Not all managed services are made the same

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems have become key pillars in most medium to large organisations. Networked software, an ERP system allows organisations to automate and manage core business processes, enabling different modules and users to interact while a CRM system helps organisations to drive revenue, automate processes and exceed customer expectations.

When ERP software runs successfully, it can save money over the long term by streamlining processes while a unified system lowers IT, labour and training costs. It also enables a clearer view into critical parts of the business, facilitates accurate reporting and planning through improved data, and analytics and offers better compliance and security through standardised workflows and better control of user rights. The vast majority of organisations that have successfully implemented an ERP system report that it improves their business processes significantly while at the same time boosting innovation and productivity.

Gareth Salvage head: dynamics D365 at Altron Digital Business says: “A new ERP system is an expensive investment that requires time and careful planning to unlock its full potential. Ensuring a smooth implementation and ongoing optimisation is essential to avoid unnecessary costs and delays.”

Challenges during implementation can lead to disruptions that impact business continuity and profitability. Amongst the high-profile ERP failures in recent years was a 2018 lawsuit filed by cosmetics manufacturer Revlon after problems implementing an ERP system disrupted manufacturing operations and delayed shipments, resulting in millions of dollars of lost sales, damaging its reputation for customer service and negatively impacting its share price. Other organisations that have suffered from failed ERP implementations include Hershey’s, avocado network Mission Produce, German grocery chain Lidl, Nike, and HP.

ERP systems provide immense benefits to businesses by streamlining processes and increasing productivity. However, to fully unlock these advantages, it’s crucial to have specialised knowledge and expertise to navigate the complexities of implementation and maintenance... Other challenges include integrating existing systems, particularly if the existing systems are outdated or have been customised; managing the change process internally and providing support and training to help employees adapt to the new system; and migrating data from an existing system to new systems while avoiding business disruption.

For most organisations, maximising their investment in Microsoft infrastructure means enhancing customer engagement, streamlining processes, and driving operational efficiency. With the right managed services partner, implementing a Microsoft Dynamics system becomes an opportunity to unlock full system potential and accelerate business growth. When selecting a support or managed services partner, ensure they have the requisite specialist skills and a team of dedicated solution architects. To truly derive value from your system, it’s important to have a partner that offers rapid response times, effective solutions that prevent recurring issues, and a proactive approach that minimises downtime and enhances system performance.

Enterprise solutions provider Altron Digital Business Microsoft Dynamics 365 Managed Services is a comprehensive solution for organisations struggling to maintain stable and efficient ERP and CRM systems. Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a portfolio of intelligent business applications acting as both an ERP and CRM platform, allowing organisations to track customers’ experiences and engagement while planning their resource utilisation from a single platform. Delivering superior operational efficiency and breakthrough customer experiences, it enables businesses to become more agile and reduce complexity without increasing costs.

Unlike other service providers who often stretch their resources thin between projects and support, Altron Digital Business’ managed services solution provides a dedicated, expert team with a breadth of knowledge across all modules. The team is focused solely on clients’ ongoing needs rather than splitting their attention between consulting services and managed services. This laser focus is extended to ensuring that the intended business outcomes, including enhanced revenue growth, are achieved.

Clients are provided with uninterrupted service with access to specialist consultants, functional experts and solution architects committed to maximising the value of the client’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 investment while minimising operational risks and reducing costs. Offering structured release and upgrade management, proactive environment monitoring and quarterly strategic advisory, Altron Digital Business delivers not just support, but continuous improvement.

A managed services solution is ideal for mid to large enterprises in sectors such as finance, manufacturing, retail and professional services who rely heavily on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for their core operations and want to ensure system stability, enhance performance and drive end-user satisfaction.

