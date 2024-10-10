Thriving world of esports: Trending games, top countries and prize money

Esports is booming into a multibillion-dollar phenomenon set to rival traditional sports - according to research conducted by gaming platform Soulbound.gg, an interactive livestreaming and entertainment platform for web3 gaming. The study has revealed that the top 100 games have awarded $1.72bn to 131,543 players through 52,451 tournaments as of 2024.

Image source: Alena Darmel from Pexels

The global audience is projected to exceed 640 million by 2025.

Leading games include Dota 2, Fortnite, CS, League of Legends, and Arena of Valor. China tops earnings with $289.1m, followed by the US with $268.3m and South Korea with $141.4m.

Soulbound.gg used Esports Earnings, Statista, and Speedrun.com data up to 2024. The analysis included top esports rankings by prize money, earnings per player, and a weighted average method (total earnings 25%, earnings per player 45%, top speedruns 20%, gamer territory share 10%). Rankings were based on game prize money and a weighted average for countries, with scores scaled from 10 to 95 for uniform comparison.

Key findings

Global distribution: In 2024, the top 100 esports games awarded $1.72bn to 131,543 players across 52,451 tournaments, showcasing extensive opportunities.

Top 5 games dominate: Dota 2, Fortnite, CS:GO, League of Legends, and Arena of Valor contributed $896.8m (52%) of the total prize money, highlighting their dominance.

Top esports countries: China leads with $289.1m, driven by Dota 2. The US follows with $268.3m, largely from Fortnite. South Korea ranks third with $141.4m, mainly from League of Legends.

Dota 2's impact: Dota 2 alone awarded $349.7m, over 20% of the global prize money, emphasizing its immense popularity.

High player participation: CS:GO has the highest number of players (16,441), followed by Fortnite (9,334), indicating their wide reach.

Mobile esports growth: PubG Mobile awarded $83.6m in 331 tournaments, reflecting its growing popularity. Combined with PubG, the total prize money is $145.4m.

Arena of Valor's remarkable earnings: Arena of Valor awarded $92.8m in just 175 tournaments, indicating significant prize pools.

New titles rising: Valorant and Apex Legends are rapidly gaining ground with $27.1m and $22.9m in prize money, respectively.



Top 10 games ranked by amount of prize money awarded Ranking Game Prize Money No. Of Players Tournaments % Of Prize Money Contribution 1 Dota 2 $349.7M 4896 1903 20.28% 2 Fortnite $182.1M 9334 2210 10.56% 3 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive $162.4M 16441 6984 9.42% 4 League of Legends $109.9M 9477 2959 6.37% 5 Arena of Valor $92.8M 2180 175 5.38% 6 PubG Mobile $83.6M 4200 331 4.85% 7 PubG $61.8M 3963 624 3.58% 8 Rainbow Six Siege $46.1M 3069 566 2.67% 9 StarCraft II $41.4M 2270 7438 2.40% 10 Rocket League $38.4M 6028 4164 2.23%

1. Dota 2:

As of 2024, Dota 2 has awarded $349.7m in prize money through 1,903 tournaments, engaging 4,896 players. China is the top earner, securing over $84.8m. The game’s premier event, The International, is renowned for its massive prize pools.

2. Fortnite:

Fortnite has distributed $182.1m in prize money across 2,210 tournaments, involving 9,334 players. The United States leads in earnings with $47.7m. A key highlight is the Fortnite World Cup, a major event in the esports calendar.

3. Counter-Strike:

Global Offensive: CS:GO has awarded $162.4m through 6,984 tournaments, featuring 16,441 players. It has a strong presence in Russia and Denmark. Major tournaments include the ESL Pro League and Intel Extreme Masters.

4. League of Legends:

League of Legends has given out $109.9m in prize money from 2,959 tournaments, attracting 9,477 players. South Korea is the top earner with $36.6m. The annual World Championship is a significant event in the game’s competitive scene.

5. Arena of Valor:

Arena of Valor has awarded $92.8m across 175 tournaments, with 2,180 players participating. It is particularly popular in China and Southeast Asia, known for its high stakes and large prize pools.

6. PubG Mobile:

PubG Mobile has distributed $83.6m in prize money through 331 tournaments, involving 4,200 players. It has strong player bases in India and Southeast Asia, continuing to grow in the mobile esports scene.

7. PubG:

PubG has awarded $61.8m in prize money from 624 tournaments, with 3,963 players competing. It is popular in North America and Europe and is known for its intense battle royale competitions.

8. Rainbow Six Siege:

Rainbow Six Siege has given out $46.1m in prize money across 566 tournaments, featuring 3,069 players. It has strong competitive scenes in Europe and North America, with major events like the Six Invitational.

9. StarCraft II:

StarCraft II has awarded $41.4m in prize money through 7,438 tournaments, involving 2,270 players. South Korea remains the dominant force in this game, known for its strategic depth and competitive longevity.

10. Rocket League:

Rocket League has distributed $38.4m in prize money from 4,164 tournaments, engaging 6,028 players. It is popular in North America and Europe, combining soccer and racing for a unique esports experience.

Top 10 esports countries of 2024 Ranking Country Total Earning No. of Players Earning Per Player Share of Gamer Territory (%) No. Of Top Speedruns Score 1 China 289.1M 8,585 33.7K 90 2969 95 2 United States 268.3M 27,049 9.9K 83 113877 89 3 Korea 141.4M 5,732 24.7K 75 1344 82 4 Russia 81.7M 5,264 15.5K 79 9466 80 5 Brazil 59.9M 5,179 11.6K 88 11285 76 6 Denmark 58.3M 2,078 28.1K 73 1970 75 7 Sweden 53.4M 3,191 16.7K 72 4420 71 8 France 53.2M 6,035 8.8K 79 14303 71 9 Germany 47.8M 6,404 7.5K 77 13383 66 10 Canada 46.6M 4,041 11.5K 78 2321 65

1. China:

Leading in esports with $289.1m from 8,585 players in 4,620 tournaments. Dota 2 is the top game, contributing $84.8m. The top player is Wang "Ame" Chunyu with $4.1m. Strong government support and infrastructure fuel success.

2. United States:

$268.3m from 27,049 players in 21,365 tournaments. Fortnite leads with $47.7m. Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf has earned $3.7m. The U.S. excels in various games and has 113,877 top speedrun records.

3. South Korea:

$141.4m from 5,732 players in 8,353 tournaments. League of Legends contributes $36.6m. Lee "Faker" Sang Hyeok leads with $1.6m. South Korea excels in StarCraft II and Overwatch, with 1,344 top speedrun records.

4. Russia:

$81.7m from 5,264 players in 8,541 tournaments. Dota 2 leads with $36.7m. Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov has earned $5.7m. Strong presence in CS:GO and Fortnite, with 9,466 top speedrun records.

5. Brazil:

$59.9m from 5,179 players in 4,082 tournaments. CS:GO contributes $11.9m. Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo has earned $1.2m. Strong in Rainbow Six Siege and Free Fire, with 11,285 top speedrun records.

6. Denmark:

$58.3m from 2,078 players in 5,724 tournaments. CS:GO leads with $23.1m. Johan "N0tail" Sundstein has earned $7.2m. Denmark excels in Fortnite, with 1,970 top speedrun records.

7. Sweden:

$53.4m from 3,191 players in 7,799 tournaments. Dota 2 contributes $17.2m. Ludwig "Zai" Wåhlberg has earned $4.3m. Strong in CS:GO and Fortnite, with 4,420 top speedrun records.

8. France:

$53.2m from 6,035 players in 9,525 tournaments. CS:GO leads with $9.8m. Sébastien "Ceb" Debs has earned $5.9m. Strong in Fortnite and Rocket League, with 14,303 top speedrun records.

9. Germany:

$47.8m from 6,404 players in 10,262 tournaments. Dota 2 contributes $11m. Kuro "KuroKy" Takhasomi has earned $5.3m. Strong in Fortnite and CS:GO, with 13,383 top speedrun records.

10. Canada:

$46.6m from 4,041 players in 9,068 tournaments. Fortnite leads with $8.5m. Artour "Arteezy" Babaev has earned $2.7m. Strong in CS:GO, Call of Duty, and Rocket League, with 2,321 top speedrun records.