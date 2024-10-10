Honor gets Circle to Search nod as Google turns back to China

Google is finally expanding its premium AI search feature to Chinese smartphone vendors.

“Enhancements in AI are transforming the way we work, learn, shop, create and interact with our devices,” said George Zhao, CEO of Honor.

“Whether you need translation assistance, homework help or simply want to find out more about an image that’s caught your eye on social media, our smartphones have become our go-to source for searching for this information.”

Circle to Search uses AI-powered screen reading capabilities, allowing users to search for anything on their screen – text, images, or videos – with a simple circle, highlight, or tap.

This builds on the Google Lens suite of visual search features and eliminates the need to switch between apps, streamlining the search process and providing a more intuitive user experience.

Human-centric technology

The local Honor team was vague on any commitments to rolling out Google-powered technology when Bizcommunity asked about the future of the Google/Honor technology relationship earlier this year at the 200 series launch.

The global CEO, however, is quite bullish on the possibilities with the Circle to Search announcements:

As a human-centric technology brand, Honor is committed to bringing the benefits of AI to all. Thanks to our close industry collaboration with Google and by introducing this feature to not one, but two of our popular smartphone lines, it’s now possible to unlock a world of information at your fingertips, offering a whole new level of convenience in people’s daily lives.

Olive branch to China

The arrival of Circle to Search on Honor devices is the first indication of the warming of the US trade cold war.

Google is, however, selling this as another phase of its mission to democratise AI and prop up its search business.

Circle to Search was the opening salvo in the search giant’s blitz to retake the lead in AI technology, but until now hasn’t delivered the needed push with recent reports saying the company’s search ad market share in the US will drop below 50% by 2024 for the first time in over a decade.