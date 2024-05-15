Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsHelmDomains.co.zaBET SoftwareIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Internet News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Google uses AI to move Search posts for web publishers

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    15 May 2024
    15 May 2024
    Google is leading an evolution of its Search platform with the introduction of generative AI. This implementation shifts away from the direct links model that has since become a pay-to-play hellscape to instead provide users with quick responses, resolve complex queries, offer personalised planning, and organise results using AI. While this promises a more intuitive search experience, it also represents a significant shift for web publishers.
    Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet onstage at Google I/O
    Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet onstage at Google I/O

    The introduction of Google’s Gemini engine to power AI Overviews is one of the key changes. These brief summaries could reduce the need for users to click through to websites, potentially affecting traffic.

    However, Google emphasises that AI Overviews often drive more clicks to a wider variety of sources, especially for complex queries.

    Image supplied. Managing director of Google Africa, Alex Okosi, has been named by the annual UK Powerlist for the third consecutive year
    Alex Okasi, Google Africa MD, on UK's Powerlist for 3rd consecutive year

    8 Nov 2023

    “With AI Overviews, people are visiting a greater diversity of websites for help with more complex questions,” Liz Reid, VP and head of Google Search said on stage at Google I/O (the company’s annual developer conference).

    Publishers must adapt

    Another significant change is the ability for users to pose complex questions in a single search. This could streamline the search process and change user behaviour.

    As a result, publishers will now need to adapt their content to cater to these complex queries.

    Google Search will now also help users plan meals and trips, offering features like recipe suggestions and customisable itineraries.

    This could create new opportunities for publishers in the travel and food industries to integrate their content into these plans.

    Moving goalposts

    AI will now categorise search results under unique headlines, providing users with diverse perspectives and content types.

    This could change how users discover content, favouring websites that align with these AI-generated categories.

    With the expanded computer vision ability to ask questions about objects in videos, Google has expanded the scope of its core search business beyond text. Which could have negative impacts on publishers who rely heavily on text-based content.

    For web publishers, these changes could mean a shift in traffic

    While AI Overviews might initially decrease traffic for some simple queries, they could drive more clicks for complex ones. Publishers need to closely monitor their traffic and adapt their strategies accordingly.

    Content optimisation

    With the ability to handle complex queries and the introduction of AI-organised results, content optimisation becomes crucial.

    Publishers need to ensure their content is discoverable under these new paradigms. This might involve creating content that addresses multi-faceted questions and aligns with AI-generated categories.

    The rise of visual search tools will necessitate a re-evaluation of content strategies, potentially incorporating more visual elements to cater to this growing trend.

    This integration of generative AI in Google Search could be a turning point in how users interact with information online which is forcing publishers to adapt to thrive in this evolving landscape.

    Experimenting with new content strategies will be crucial for web publishers to maintain and grow their audience in this new era of search.

    Read more: search, online media, Google, Sundar Pichai, Google Search, developer conference, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave an Energy Action Plan update from Kusile powerstation
    Eskom defies odds, delivers 47 days of uninterrupted power
     18 hours
    Source: Benjamin Child/Unsplash
    Historic wage agreement reached in metals and engineering sector
     19 hours
    OpenAI's latest multimodal AI model GPT-4o is built on GPT-4 intelligence.
    OpenAI debuts GPT-4o as a multimodal, more personal AI
     20 hours
    Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
    Vodacom reports strong revenue increase on back of VodaPay and acquisitions
     1 day
    Undersea cables connecting East Africa to the internet have experienced multiple incidents in 2024.
    East Africa internet disrupted by another major undersea cable cut
     2 days
    In February 2022, Sibanye-Stillwater successfully concluded the €85m transaction to acquire French mining group Eramet’s Sandouville hydrometallurgical nickel processing facilities near Le Havre, France’s second largest industrial port.
    Sibanye Q1 update progress on safety, restructuring planned
     10 May 2024
    The SBA whitepaper is a global first focus on the continent
    Report: Tower companies fuel Africa’s telecommunications boom
     10 May 2024
    Samsung's Galaxy A-series lineup is its most competitive in years.
    Samsung goes back to competitive roots with A-series
     8 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz