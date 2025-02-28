Previdar Icons inaugural cover with Dr Esther Mahlangu

All images shot by photographer George Qua-Enoo for Previdar Magazine (Image supplied)

Dr Esther Mahlangu is a woman whose brush has painted history, redefined legacy, and ensured the vibrancy of Ndebele art on a global stage.

A living legend whose art speaks a language older than words, yet as fresh and relevant as the moment we find ourselves in.

She is a figure that exists beyond the confines of time, their presence so immense that it weaves seamlessly between the past, present, and future.

Shot through a lens that captures more than just her artistry, this cover is a testament to the power of heritage, preservation, and the gift of passing knowledge forward.

In conversation with Sheila Afari, Dr Mahlangu offers rare insight into her lifelong commitment to teaching younger generations, her upcoming global exhibitions, and the release of Esther Mahlangu: To Paint is in My Heart, a book that immortalises her journey.

“In my community, art is not something you do alone. It’s part of life, passed down from one generation to the next,” Mahlangu shares.

At 89, her work continues to inspire, not only through exhibitions in Miami, London, and Switzerland but in the hands of the young artists she mentors—ensuring that the patterns of her ancestors are never forgotten.

For Previdar, an online lifestyle publication, this cover is more than a moment; it is a statement. A declaration that icons walk among us, that they are here, shaping the world in real-time.

And that their stories deserve to be told with the reverence they command.