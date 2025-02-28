Marketing & Media Publishing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ProvantageThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBrandfundiOnPoint PRVicinity MediaBrand Influence AgencyAlgoa FMPenquinRed Ribbon CommunicationsLivingfactsScan DisplayThe Hive GroupInsight SurveyBroad MediaDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Publishing

    Previdar Icons inaugural cover with Dr Esther Mahlangu

    28 Feb 2025
    28 Feb 2025
    Previdar has unveiled Previdar Icons, a new editorial series honouring cultural pioneers whose influence extends beyond their craft, shaping history as they go, with Dr Esther Mahlangu to inaugurate the platform.
    All images shot by photographer George Qua-Enoo for Previdar Magazine (Image supplied)
    All images shot by photographer George Qua-Enoo for Previdar Magazine (Image supplied)

    Dr Esther Mahlangu is a woman whose brush has painted history, redefined legacy, and ensured the vibrancy of Ndebele art on a global stage.

    A living legend whose art speaks a language older than words, yet as fresh and relevant as the moment we find ourselves in.

    She is a figure that exists beyond the confines of time, their presence so immense that it weaves seamlessly between the past, present, and future.

    Shot through a lens that captures more than just her artistry, this cover is a testament to the power of heritage, preservation, and the gift of passing knowledge forward.

    In conversation with Sheila Afari, Dr Mahlangu offers rare insight into her lifelong commitment to teaching younger generations, her upcoming global exhibitions, and the release of Esther Mahlangu: To Paint is in My Heart, a book that immortalises her journey.

    “In my community, art is not something you do alone. It’s part of life, passed down from one generation to the next,” Mahlangu shares.

    At 89, her work continues to inspire, not only through exhibitions in Miami, London, and Switzerland but in the hands of the young artists she mentors—ensuring that the patterns of her ancestors are never forgotten.

    For Previdar, an online lifestyle publication, this cover is more than a moment; it is a statement. A declaration that icons walk among us, that they are here, shaping the world in real-time.

    And that their stories deserve to be told with the reverence they command.

    Read more: art, online magazine, online media, publishing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz