Zero-click marketing: The power of walled gardens

The way we engage with digital content has changed forever. We once measured success by clicks, optimising every post and call-to-action to drive traffic to our platforms. But in today’s landscape, those tactics feel outdated. The era of zero-click marketing is here—where audiences consume, engage, and move on without ever clicking a link

Donald Chauke discusses the era of zero-click marketing is here—where audiences consume, engage, and move on without ever clicking a link (Image supplied)

The rise of walled gardens

This shift is largely driven by the dominance of walled gardens, where platforms like Google, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook have evolved into self-contained ecosystems.

These platforms were once merely conduits, directing traffic to external websites. Today, they are destinations in their own right, designed to keep users engaged within their borders.

Think about your online behaviour. How often do you scroll through social media, absorb information, and move on without ever leaving the platform? You’re not alone.

Studies show that over 60% of Google searches now end without a click. Instead of sending users to external sites, Google often provides the answers directly on the search results page—through featured snippets, knowledge panels, and other rich results.

Social media platforms follow the same pattern, prioritising native content that keeps users engaged within their ecosystems.

The benefits of walled gardens

While marketers have long been wary of walled gardens—because they restrict direct traffic and limit data control—there are strategic advantages to working within these platforms:

Higher engagement Platforms favour content that keeps users on-site, increasing visibility for brands that create native, high-value content. Increased reach Algorithms reward content that generates interaction (likes, shares, comments), pushing it to wider audiences. Better user experience Zero-click content eliminates friction, allowing users to consume information instantly without extra steps. Stronger brand presence When done right, brands can build credibility and recognition within the platform, making users more likely to engage with them in the future. Improved conversion funnel While clicks matter less, Zero-Click Marketing can nurture audiences at the top of the funnel, increasing trust and eventual conversions when users are ready.

Strategies for zero-click marketing

To succeed in zero-click marketing, brands must rethink their approach and focus on engagement-driven content rather than traditional click-throughs.

Create platform-specific content The first key strategy is creating platform-specific content that aligns with each walled garden’s unique format and audience behaviour. On Google, brands should optimise for featured snippets, answer boxes, and structured data to improve visibility in search results without requiring clicks. On social platforms like Instagram and TikTok, leveraging short-form videos, carousels, and interactive stories can drive native engagement. LinkedIn is ideal for long-form thought leadership posts and native articles that establish authority, while Facebook provides opportunities for brands to utilise polls, live videos, and native posts to spark conversations and deepen audience relationships.

Deliver instant value Another crucial strategy is delivering instant value by offering high-quality insights directly within the platform. Instead of pushing users to external websites, brands should create content that provides immediate knowledge and usefulness. This includes infographics summarising industry trends, short explainer videos that break down complex topics, mini case studies shared as posts, and step-by-step guides published directly on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter). By ensuring that content is immediately valuable, brands can increase audience retention and engagement without requiring an extra step.

Thrive within walled gardens

As zero-click marketing continues to redefine digital engagement, brands must ask themselves if they are ready for this shift. Can success be redefined beyond website visits and traditional conversion funnels?

This new approach demands a shift in mindset—one that prioritises engagement, brand affinity, and influence within digital spaces that brands do not fully control.

The brands that succeed in this new era will not be those who desperately chase clicks, but those who understand how to thrive within walled gardens by delivering value where audiences already are, building trust, and earning attention in a world where scrolling never stops.