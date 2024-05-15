Leap into the Futureverse with Reebok

As the popularity of avatar wearables continues to grow, Reebok and Futureverse have created an innovative roadmap to further bridge the virtual and physical worlds by announcing the launch of “Reebok Impact” – a custom AI fashion experience on Instagram.

Image supplied

The sneaker brand aims to expand the boundaries of sneaker culture by putting technology into the hands of everyday consumers, allowing the creation of AI-infused, custom digital sneakers.

Futureverse and Reebok announced their partnership last year with the intention of creating innovative artificial intelligence, Web3, blockchain-based gaming, and metaverse experiences for consumers, broadening product interactions across the Reebok ecosystem.

Sneaker fans globally can immortalise their photo memories in the form of a Reebok digital sneaker by sending it via Instagram DM to @reebokimpact.

In a real-time chat, Futureverse’s AI will craft a custom sneaker in the colors and style of the image.

Users can choose between the iconic Reebok Pump, Classic Leather, or Club C models, and customise the digital sneaker with AI-generated art. From soul to sole; the original photo memory will be stored in the sole of the sneaker, representing the impact of the memory on the soul.

The experience is free for up to four digital sneaker creations which you can share or purchase as game ready files compatible with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), Roblox and will be interoperable with many virtual experiences to come, including the recently announced upcoming AAA MMO game OPEN, from the creators of Ready Player One.

“We are excited to partner with Futureverse to explore new and engaging ways to bring our brand’s ethos to a wider audience. Through Reebok Impact, we look forward to revolutionising the digital fashion landscape and providing our customers with a unique and immersive experience,” said Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok.

“Leveraging AI creates an easy-to-navigate user experience that meets sneaker fans where they are. The future of fashion has arrived, and this is only the beginning,” said Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, co-founders of Futureverse.

In addition to designing a commemorative digital sneaker, users can discover an incentive for a sneaker purchase IRL within Reebok Impact.