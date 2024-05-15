Industries

    Siya Kolisi appears on limited-edition Red Bull cans

    15 May 2024
    For the second time, two-time World Cup-winning rugby captain Siya Kolisi appears on limited-edition Red Bull cans and is inviting fans to celebrate life with him.
    Source: www.redbull.com

    As part of celebrating Siya Kolisi for his accomplishments and him being the most successful and celebrated springbok captain, Red Bull has decided to launch another a limited-edition.

    “I am truly humbled to be honoured for the second time by my Red Bull family in this way. This can is a celebration of the contributions that South Africans have made in my life, helping me become the person I am today and contributing to many achievements.”

    To celebrate those special moments, fans can win an experience with Kolisi by purchasing a Siya Kolisi Red Bull energy can, scanning the QR code and interacting with the filter on TikTok.

    “In Mzansi we know that dance is the language of celebration and I’m excited to be able to share a dance experience with my supporters as part of this launch. Since we are renowned for setting dance trends, we can’t wait to see what new challenges will be introduced.”

    Consumers stand a chance to win an experience with Siya Koli by purchasing a Siya Kolisi Red Bull energy can, scanning the QR code and interacting with the filter on TikTok or by visiting www.redbull.com/celebratewithsiyakolisi.

    The limited-edition Siya Kolisi Red Bull is available at various retail outlets nationwide.

