    Reebok x H&M unveils kids sportswear collection

    30 Aug 2024
    This season, H&M and Reebok unveil a new kidswear collaboration of reimagined sportswear.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Inspired by iconic 1980s and 1990s Reebok pieces and team sport cues, the collection is characterised by boxy silhouettes, sport jersey necks, piping and vertical stripes. Pieces include jackets, matching sets, hoodies, t-shirts and skirts in a collegiate colour palette of reds, sky blue, pink, light brown and pine green.

    The Reebok x H&M collection is now available in South Africa at V&A Waterfront, Sandton City, Mall of Africa, Gateway, Canal Walk and online from Superbalist.

    “Taking design cues from the Reebok archives, there are many thoughtful details in this collaboration. Like v-necks and preppy polo collars inspired by sport jerseys, elastic logo waistbands and retro-style text logos. We also played around with the iconic Reebok vector shapes to create a windbreaker and matching joggers,” says Sofia Löfstedt, head of Kidswear Design & Creative at H&M.

