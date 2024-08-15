Retail Fashion & Homeware
Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

    H&M and Anamika Khanna embrace Indian culture in new collection

    15 Aug 2024
    H&M has unveiled a new collection with celebrated Indian fashion designer Anamika Khanna. The collection reveals the Kolkata-based designer’s signature eclecticism and flair for fusing glamour and opulent craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring and luxe loungewear.
    H&M's Ann-Sofie Johansson with Anamika Khanna. Image supplied
    Since launching her eponymous brand in 1998, Anamika Khanna has been a driving influence in modernising Indian fashion and translating the country’s rich craft traditions to the wider world – a dynamic approach that underpins this bold new collaboration.

    Alive with vivid colour, pattern and hand-embroidered embellishment, the collection is replete with fluid and flattering, highly versatile styles – adapted to daywear and nights out.

    Under Khanna’s direction, even the most show-stopping looks come instilled with a laid-back, loungy attitude, with everything conceived for comfort — from the light, flowing skirts, capes and dresses to the street-smart suiting and sportier styles.

    Inspired to bring the sartorial codes of India to an international customer, Khanna reimagines traditional cuts such as kurta pyjamas, kaftans and lungi skirts with a fresh and contemporary allure.

    “Anamika was the first female Indian designer to take part in Paris Fashion Week. Her style is an interesting mix of the Indian tradition of bridalwear with modern touches, such as sportswear. And she is a master of contrasts, mixing feminine and masculine codes to create something entirely new,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

    The collection, which comprises womenswear, jewellery and accessories, will be available in South Africa at Gateway in Durban and online from Superbalist from 5 September.

