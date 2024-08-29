H&M Beauty now in South Africa

H&M has launched H&M Beauty in South Africa. A curated selection of H&M Beauty products will now be available in selected H&M stores across the country and online from Superbalist, starting 29 August 2024.

Image supplied

H&M Beauty’s mission is to build the most fashionable beauty destination in the world. With a focus on industry expertise and trend-driven products, the beauty brand is designed to be accessible for everyone to make themselves look and feel good.

“We are delighted to introduce H&M Beauty in South Africa. This launch allows us to offer a well-curated beauty assortment that complements the fashion we are known for. Fashion has always been in H&M's DNA and with H&M Beauty we can offer our customers a complete look,” says Caroline Nelson, H&M South Africa’s country manager.

Customers in South Africa can explore an inspiring H&M Beauty assortment including nail colours and tools, lip glosses, hair styling aids, as well as a variety of beauty tools and accessories.

Since becoming its own organisation in 2019, H&M Beauty has established itself as a lifestyle brand alongside H&M Home and H&M Move. H&M lifestyle brands use the heritage of the H&M fashion brand to create new, strong and disruptive players in other growing industries.

H&M Beauty will be available in South Africa at the following stores: V&A Waterfront, Sandton City, Gateway, Cavendish Square, Canal Walk, Rosebank Mall and Superbalist.