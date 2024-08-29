Retail Health & Beauty
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Mindful MastermindsInsight SurveyQuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileJockey South AfricaSappiOnPoint PRThe Hive GroupBizcommunity.comScan DisplayNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Health & Beauty News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    H&M Beauty now in South Africa

    29 Aug 2024
    29 Aug 2024
    H&M has launched H&M Beauty in South Africa. A curated selection of H&M Beauty products will now be available in selected H&M stores across the country and online from Superbalist, starting 29 August 2024.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    H&M Beauty’s mission is to build the most fashionable beauty destination in the world. With a focus on industry expertise and trend-driven products, the beauty brand is designed to be accessible for everyone to make themselves look and feel good.

    “We are delighted to introduce H&M Beauty in South Africa. This launch allows us to offer a well-curated beauty assortment that complements the fashion we are known for. Fashion has always been in H&M's DNA and with H&M Beauty we can offer our customers a complete look,” says Caroline Nelson, H&M South Africa’s country manager.

    Customers in South Africa can explore an inspiring H&M Beauty assortment including nail colours and tools, lip glosses, hair styling aids, as well as a variety of beauty tools and accessories.

    Since becoming its own organisation in 2019, H&M Beauty has established itself as a lifestyle brand alongside H&M Home and H&M Move. H&M lifestyle brands use the heritage of the H&M fashion brand to create new, strong and disruptive players in other growing industries.

    H&M Beauty will be available in South Africa at the following stores: V&A Waterfront, Sandton City, Gateway, Cavendish Square, Canal Walk, Rosebank Mall and Superbalist.

    Read more: H&M, beauty products, Caroline Nelson
    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz