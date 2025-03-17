H&M South Africa and The Learn Project open refurbished library at KZN school

With the South African Library Week taking place from 17-23 March 2025, H&M South Africa and local non-profit trust, The Learn Project, have opened a newly refurbished library at H.P. Ngwenya Public Primary School in Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal.

D.J. Sibisi (KZN Dept of Education Director of ELITS), Ros Toerien (Founder and CEO, The Learn Project), Kero Naidoo (Country HR Manager, H&M South Africa), and D.S. Mtshali (H.P. Ngwenya School Principal) with library monitors. Image supplied

The project was made possible through a R700,000 donation by H&M to The Learn Project, supporting its focus on uplifting education in the country through the power of books and literacy.

The Learn Project’s vision is to put a book into the hand of every learner, fostering a love of reading and learning today so they may reach their full potential tomorrow.

The organisation works to equip schools in need with reading books and establish sustainable libraries and classroom book corners, ensuring that learners at under-resourced schools have access to the tools they need to succeed.

As a result of the partnership, H.P. Ngwenya Primary has received a fully functional school library and classroom book corners in each of the 11 foundation phase classrooms, creating an inspiring space for young minds to grow and learn.

The upgrades include:

New and improved infrastructure – A fully renovated classroom converted into a functional library, including new book shelving, repaired flooring, an air conditioner, painting, electricals, and customised tables and chairs.



A diverse book collection – 2,262 books in both English and isiZulu.



Sustainable craftsmanship – South African flag curtains and library bags made from repurposed H&M campaign banners by the Bhambayi Sewing Group.



Locally relevant resources – Printed educational materials designed to support literacy development.



A welcoming learning environment – Interior décor, including curtains, rugs, and cushions.



A dedicated sensory therapy room – A safe space for additional learner support, including story boxes, sensory learning resources, educational games, and puzzles.

Each library marks the beginning of a long-term and meaningful relationship between The Learn Project and the school. The strong leadership and dedication of H.P. Ngwenya Primary made it an ideal beneficiary, as sustainable libraries thrive on active participation from the school.

To ensure the long-term success of the library, The Learn Project is educating, equipping, and empowering the librarian, teachers, and library monitors through unique and comprehensive literacy and leadership training courses, as well as ongoing mentorship and school visits.

Their support and commitment are crucial to the success of the library, ensuring that the books can be enjoyed for generations to come.

The financial donation to The Learn Project stems from H&M South Africa’s 'A Bag for Change' initiative, which encourages sustainability while supporting local communities.

Under this initiative, H&M customers are charged R2.50 per paper shopping bag to promote reusable alternatives and reduce environmental impact. H&M donates 50% of the proceeds from these bag sales to non-profit organisations driving positive change in local communities.

“H&M South Africa is honoured to support The Learn Project in creating environments where children can develop a love for reading and learning. Education is one of the most powerful tools we can provide to our future leaders, and we are excited to be part of initiatives that have a lasting and positive impact on our communities,” commented Caroline Nelson, H&M South Africa’s country manager.

Ros Toerien, founder and CEO of The Learn Project, said: “The Learn Project aims to inspire hope, instil change, and impact lives through the power of books and literacy. We believe that readers make leaders and leaders build nations. It is up to us to equip future generations and, with access to a sustainable library with a wide variety of relevant children’s books and educational resources, our next generation of leaders will be on the rise.”